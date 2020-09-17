Bethanie Mattek-Sands teamed up with Tennis Warehouse to provide advice on playing doubles.

The USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the 2016 Olympic Games doubles gold medalist, teamed up with Tennis Warehouse to share some of her top tips on doubles skills and strategy.

"One thing I've noticed is that when a lot of players are at the net, they're watching the wrong opponent," she said.

She went through a special triangular drill aimed at increasing the number of shots a doubles player has at their disposal.

"The goal behind this drill is to mix up your shots in doubles," she explained.

And she also had some guidance for returning, specifically sending shots down the line on the second serve.

Tennis Warehouse has the largest selection of tennis gear among retailers, but they also have tips on how to improve your game. Click here for more tips from star players.