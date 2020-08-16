American Jennifer Brady capped her 2020 surge with a maiden WTA title at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, defeating rival Jil Teichmann in the final.

LEXINGTON, KY, USA - Jennifer Brady picked up where she left off at the start of the season and reached new heights, at the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, winning her first WTA title over Swiss lefty Jil Teichmann, 6-3, 6-4.

Brady's big serve and heavy ground game proved effective throughout the week in Lexington, defeating Teichmann in one hour and 42 minutes to win the title without dropping a set.

Teichmann was playing her first hardcourt final following a 2019 breakthrough that saw her capture her first two WTA titles on clay - including the Palermo Ladies Open over Kiki Bertens. The Swiss lefty eased past No.5 seed Yulia Putintseva to reach the quarters and ended Shelby Rogers' stunning run to the semis.

Brady, who split her two previous meetings with Teichmann last year - winning a three-set clash last summer at the Western & Southern Open - began 2020 with a big win over former World No.1 Maria Sharapova en route to the Brisbane International quarterfinals as a qualifier. She followed that up at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, again battling through qualies before shocking both Elina Svitolina and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza to make the semifinals. To reach her first WTA final in Lexington, she lost just six games to on-fire teenager Cori "Coco" Gauff in the semifinals.

The pair played through several tense serve games to start the match, with Brady saving five break points in a titanic seventh game that proved pivotal; the American promptly broke in the next game and shook off losing a 40-0 lead to ultimately serve out the opening set.

Brady kept up that momentum early in the second, breaking serve early while remaining rock solid on her own delivery - saving all four break points face, and edging over the finish line after a long rally ended with a booming forehand winner.