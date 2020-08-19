Prague will host an expanded WTA 125K Series event featuring a 128-player singles draw and offer a prize money purse of $3,075,000. A revised schedule for the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome has also been confirmed.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - With the US Open making adjustments to create a safe and secure tournament setting, the qualifying rounds will not be staged in New York this year and the tournament will host a reduced doubles draw. As a result, the WTA added a WTA 125K series tournament to the provisional schedule; originally this was scheduled to be hosted across two cities, however, Prague will now host a 128-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw from Saturday, August 29 through Sunday, September 6.

A WTA 125K Series event, the tournament will offer $3,075,000 in prize money, a purse subsidized by the USTA due to the reduction of playing opportunities at this year’s US Open.

With the reduced playing opportunities at the US Open this year, the tournament will serve as a replacement in order to provide opportunities for players who could not gain ranking-based entry into the US Open. Prize money and ranking points will align with what would have been the early rounds of US Open qualifying and doubles.

Read more: WTA community supporting WTA4Love as tour returns to play

Another calendar change sees a revised schedule for the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome.

The event will now take place a week earlier than previously schedule, on dates previously held by the Mutua Madrid Open and will have a Monday final. The qualifying tournament will take place September 12-13, with main draw action now scheduled for September 14-21.

Rome draw sizes and dates:

Sept 12-13: (32) Qualifying

Sept 14-21: (56) Main Draw Singles / (28) Main Draw Doubles