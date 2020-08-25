Ons Jabeur claimed her fourth Top 20 win of the season to upset defending champion Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Ons Jabeur claimed another statement victory in her breakout 2020 season, knocking out defending champion Madison Keys in straight sets to reach the third round at the Western & Southern Open.

Ranked at a career-high World No.39, Jabeur kicked off the year with a historic run at the Australian Open when she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. She backed it up in the Middle East, reaching her first quarterfinal in Doha, and then picking up where she left off five months later with another quarterfinal in Lexington.

Along the way, Jabeur collected three Top 20 wins, defeating Johanna Konta, Alison Riske and Karolina Pliskova. She added Keys’ name to that list on Monday night, employing her crafty game of slices and spins to great success as she claimed the victory 6-4, 6-1 in just 59 minutes.

Into the third round, Jabeur will take on qualifier Christina McHale in her next match. The American defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 7-6(8) earlier in the day to advance.

