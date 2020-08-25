No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka shook off the loss of a tight opening set and outlasted qualifier CiCi Bellis in a three-set tussle to reach the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA -- No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka staged a comeback victory in the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, as the Belarusian surged to a thrilling 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5 win over American qualifier CiCi Bellis.

World No.11 Sabalenka, who made the semifinals in her tournament debut in 2018 when the event took place in its usual location of Cincinnati, rebounded from the loss of an hour-long opening set where she held five set points, and closed out victory after a scintillating two hours and 20 minutes of play.

Sabalenka blasted 35 winners in the match, including seven aces, and converted six of her whopping 17 break points. It was just enough to fend off a stern effort from World No.249 Bellis, who is not even a year into a comeback to WTA action after 18 months off the court due to right elbow and wrist injuries.

Sabalenka will now face another American qualifier in the round of 16: last year’s Citi Open champion Jessica Pegula, who claimed a straight-set win over another American, Amanda Anisimova, earlier on Monday.

The powerful Sabalenka won a lengthy game to clinch the first break of the match and a 4-2 lead, but the Belarusian handed her advantage right back when she double faulted on break point in the next game. Bellis then had a chance to go up a break herself, but a netted return by the American squandered a break point at 4-4, allowing Sabalenka to eventually hold for 5-4.

Sabalenka then created golden chances of her own, holding four set points in the 5-4 game and a fifth at 6-5, but Bellis continued to redirect the missiles from the fifth seed, and she fended off each of the quintet. After a series of missed service returns by Sabalenka led to the Bellis hold for 6-6, a decisive first-set tiebreak was lined up.

Bellis dominated the breaker, finding exquisite depth on her shots while Sabalenka’s groundstrokes went awry in the early going, and the American raced to 4-0. A missed return by the Belarusian gave Bellis a 6-1 lead and five set points, and the unseeded player only needed one after a Sabalenka forehand found the net.

Sabalenka, though, regrouped in the second set, reclaiming her control off the ground to notch a critical break of service at 3-2. The Belarusian then started to ease through the rest of the set, as exemplified by a dominant love hold for 5-3 due to a plethora of ferocious forehands.

Serving for the set at 5-4, Sabalenka exhibited variety by winning the first point of the game with a deft dropshot, then cruised to double set point after an error-forcing crosscourt forehand. A strong serve by the No.5 seed was returned into the net by Bellis, and Sabalenka had successfully put the match on level footing once more.

