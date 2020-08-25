American qualifier Jessica Pegula is into the biggest quarterfinal of her career after knocking out No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Western & Southern Open.

With four tough matches already under her belt in New York - including an upset over Amanda Anisimova in the second round - Pegula was dialed in from the start against the Doha champion.

Pegula weathered a mid-match dip as Sabalanka fought her way back in the second set, but Pegula stayed solid to claim her career-best win-by-ranking over the World No.11, triumphing 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to move into her first Premier 5 quarterfinal.

It’s already the fourth quarterfinal of the year for the on-the-rise Pegula, who opened the season with a run to the final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, falling to Serena Williams in the title match. She backed it up with quarterfinals at the WTA 125K level in Newport Beach and Indian Wells before the tour’s five-month lockdown.

Up next for Pegula will be No.15 seed Elise Mertens, Sabalenka’s doubles partner. The Belgian defeated Veronika Kudermetova in a straightforward 6-2, 6-3 victory earlier in the day to advance.

