Sabalenka vs. Gauff: Everything you need to know about the French Open final

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff bring a deadlocked 5-5 head-to-head into Saturday's highly anticipated Roland Garros final -- the first French Open final between No. 1 and No. 2 in over a decade.

It all comes down to this. At the end of a mesmerizing springtime clay-court swing, it will be No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the clay-court Grand Slam title, the French Open at Roland Garros.

Either top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or World No. 2 Coco Gauff will capture their first Roland Garros singles title. The victor will break the three-year stranglehold on the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen by Iga Swiatek, who fell to Sabalenka in Thursday's semifinals.

Sabalenka comes in as the season's top player. By ousting Swiatek, Sabalenka became the first player to post 40 main-draw match-wins at tour-level in 2025. She has already won three titles and reached three other finals this year.

But Gauff has been ever-present at the big clay-court events this year. Two WTA 1000 events preceded Roland Garros — the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia — and Gauff has made the final at all of them.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's marquee showdown, which will determine who joins reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys as this year's Grand Slam winners:

When is the women's singles final?

The Roland Garros women's singles final will take place on Saturday, June 7 on Court Philippe-Chatrier, currently scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Paris time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time).

The doubles final will take place the following day, Sunday, June 8, currently scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Paris time (5:00 a.m. Eastern time).

What are the points and prize money at stake?

The Grand Slam events have the highest ranking points of any events on tour. Both Sabalenka and Gauff have guaranteed themselves 1,300 points by reaching the final, which will be applied to their PIF WTA Rankings as well as the Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh. The singles champion will have that number bumped up to 2,000 points.

Win or lose, Sabalenka will remain at No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race. Gauff is projected to rise from No. 5 to No. 2 in the Race, and she will maintain her No. 2 spot in the PIF WTA Rankings.

The prize money pool in Paris is also one of the highest totals on the calendar. The singles runner-up will earn €1,275,000, and the champion will receive €2,550,000.

How did Sabalenka and Gauff get here?

Sabalenka eased into the semifinals without the loss of a set, including a Top 10 win over Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals. Naturally, things got more complex when she faced four-time champion Swiatek in the final four.

Swiatek pushed Sabalenka to three sets for the first time all fortnight, but Sabalenka dominated the third set to post a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 victory and snap Swiatek's 26-match winning streak at the tournament.

Sabalenka is now the first woman to reach the singles final in three consecutive Grand Slam events (2024 US Open, 2025 Australian Open and French Open) since Serena Williams (Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, all in 2016).

Sabalenka's run to the final:

1R: d. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0

2R: d. Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1

3R: d. Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-3

4R: d. [16] Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-3

QF: d. [8] Zheng Qinwen 7-6(3), 6-3

SF: d. [5] Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0

Gauff has also dropped only one set so far, when she ended her fellow American Keys' bid for the Calendar Slam in the quarterfinals.

Gauff then emphatically put an end to the fairytale run by French wild card Lois Boisson, who captured the hearts of her home country ranked No. 361.

Since the Mutua Madrid Open's inception in 2009, 21-year-old Gauff is the youngest player to reach the finals at WTA 1000 Madrid, WTA 1000 Rome and Roland Garros in a single calendar year.

Gauff's run to the final:

1R: d. Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2

2R: d. [Q] Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4

3R: d. Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 7-6(3)

4R: d. [20] Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 7-5

QF: d. [7] Madison Keys 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1

SF: d. [WC] Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2

How do they stack up?

Evenly! Their overall head-to-head is deadlocked at 5-5. They are 1-1 at Grand Slam events, and 1-1 on clay.

At the Grand Slams, Gauff beat Sabalenka from a set down in the 2023 US Open final. Sabalenka got her revenge at the very next Slam, with a straight-sets win in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

On clay, Gauff beat Sabalenka in straight sets in the Round of 16 at 2021 Rome. But just last month, Sabalenka leveled all the numbers by beating Gauff in the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open final.

What milestones are at stake on Sunday?

This is the first 1v2 Roland Garros final since 2013, when No. 1 seed Serena Williams defeated No. 2 Maria Sharapova for the crown.

Sabalenka is going for her fourth Grand Slam singles title -- but her first off of her favored hard court. Her other Slams have been on that surface: 2023 Australian Open, 2024 Australian Open and 2024 US Open.

One more win would make Sabalenka the only currently active player to have won singles titles at three of the four Grand Slam events.

Gauff is aiming for her second Grand Slam singles title. She toppled Sabalenka to clinch her first at the 2023 US Open. But this is Gauff's second Roland Garros singles final -- she finished runner-up to Swiatek at Paris in 2022.

A Gauff victory would make her the youngest American to win the Roland Garros singles title since Serena Williams in 2002.

1 - The World No. 1 and 2 will face each other in a Women’s Singles Grand Slam final for the 1st time since the Australian Open 2018 (Halep & Wozniacki) and for the first time at Roland Garros since 2013 (S Williams & Sharapova). Battle. #RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA pic.twitter.com/1sEq55FU5u — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 5, 2025

More key stats and notable numbers

Here are some additional facts and figures from our friends at StatsPerform:

With 17 clay-court main-draw match-wins apiece in 2025, Sabalenka and Gauff are the players with the most tour-level wins on clay this season at WTA Tour events (Billie Jean King Cup not included).

Sabalenka could become the fourth woman to win the titles at Madrid and Roland Garros in a single season after Serena Williams (2013), Maria Sharapova (2014) and Iga Swiatek (2024).

Sabalenka is the third woman this century to reach multiple Grand Slam singles finals in three or more consecutive years, joining Venus Williams (2000-2003) and Serena Williams (2008-2010).

Gauff is the youngest player to claim 70 Grand Slam singles wins in her career since Maria Sharapova hit that number in 2007.

Gauff is the woman with the most break points converted during this fortnight -- 40. Sabalenka is in second place with 30.

Jimmie48/WTA

What are they saying?

Here's some of what Sabalenka and Gauff said to the press after their semifinal wins:

Sabalenka: "[The semifinal] was a big match, and it felt like a final, but I know that the job is not done yet. And I have to go out there on Saturday, and I have to fight and I have to bring my best tennis, and I have to work for that title, especially if it's going to be Coco.

"Almost like [my] whole life, I've been told [clay] is not my thing, and then I didn't have any confidence. And in the past I don't know how many years, we've been able to develop my game so much, so I feel really comfortable on this surface and actually enjoy playing on clay. If I'll be able to get this trophy, it's just going to mean the world for us."

Gauff: "My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened. Obviously here, I have a lot more confidence just from playing a Grand Slam final before and doing well in one. I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible. Whatever happens, happens, and knowing that I put the best effort forward.

"[Sabalenka is] someone who has great big shots, and she's going to come out aggressive, she's going to come out swinging. I think I just have to expect that and do my best to kind of counter that. I think the past experience that I've played her, we had some up-and-down matches, we had some that I won straight sets and her vice versa.

"Anything can happen on Saturday. But I'm looking forward to it, and glad to be going up against a World No. 1 too."