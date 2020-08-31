NEW YORK, NY, USA - Top seed Karolina Pliskova kicked off Day 1 action at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a clinical performance over Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets to move into the second round at the US Open.
Competing as the top seed at a Grand Slam for the second time in her career, Pliskova shook off some early rust after a tricky first set before soaring to a confident 6-4, 6-0 victory over the World No.145 in just 62 minutes.
Before the tour’s five-month break, Pliskova had made a strong start to the season after winning her 16th career title at the Brisbane International, and she followed it up with a run to the quarterfinal at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.
Pliskova had stumbled last week in her first tournament of the season’s resumption at the Western & Southern Open, where she was upset in her opening match to Veronika Kudermetova, 7-5, 6-4. But Pliskova returned to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with renewed confidence, and fired 26 winners and seven aces en route to victory, off-setting her 16 unforced errors.
Up next, Pliskova awaits the winner between Caroline Garcia and Jasmine Paolini in the second round.
More to follow...