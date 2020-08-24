Unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova scored the best win of her professional career in the second round of the Western & Southern Open with a victory over top seed and World No.3 Karolina Pliskova.

On the back of a marathon 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic on Saturday, which took two hours and 46-minutes, the World No.41 rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the first set and won the last three games of the match to earn the one hour, 45-minute upset.

The victory is Kudermetova's third career win over a Top 10 player, as the Russian took out Belinda Bencic in Wuhan and Elina Svitolina on home soil in Moscow last fall, needing three sets for both wins before earning the tight-two set victory over the former World No.1 under the New York lights.

The Russian also withstood 11 aces off of the Pliskova racquet, nonetheless managing to create a staggering 13 break point chances over the course of the upset.

Conversely, she protected her own serve well, and after being broken in the fourth game of the opener, never again faced break point until she saved Pliskova's lone other chance in the match's final game.

Making her second career appearance at the Western & Southern Open, having qualified last summer before losing in the second round, Kudermetova now takes over the top of the women's draw and will face the winner of the second-round match between No.14 seed Elise Mertens and Kristina Mladenovic for a spot in the quarterfinals.

