Six-time champion Serena Williams kicked off her Grand Slam quest with her 102nd US Open victory after defeating Kristie Ahn in straight sets.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - No.3 seed Serena Williams began her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Flushing Meadows native Kristie Ahn in the first round of the US Open.

Serena, a six-time champion at the US Open, had to fight through a slow start but quickly found her rhythm to defeat Ahn in an hour and 21 minutes. She blasted 28 winners and 13 aces, outpacing her 24 unforced errors and broke her countrywoman four times en route to victory.

Last year’s finalist Serena came into the match after posting a round of 16 finish at the Western & Southern Open, backing up a run to the Lexington quarterfinals in her first tournament of the tour’s resumption. But the road to get there hasn’t been easy for Serena, who has been taken the distance in all of her matches since the second round of the Australian Open.

She broke that streak in style with a strong finish against Ahn, who was facing a Top 10 player for the second time in her career. The win improves Serena’s already-impressive US Open win-loss record to 102-13, breaking her tie with Chris Evert for the most victories at the tournament.

Serena moves into the second round, where she’ll take on Margarita Gasparyan in her next match. The 26-year-old Russian defeated Monica Puig 6-3, 6-7(0), 6-0 earlier in the day to advance.

