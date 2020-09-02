Did Elise Mertens, Magda Linette, Camila Giorgi, or Petra Martic hit your favorite hot shot in August?
It's time for another round of voting for the latest WTA Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.
Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote before voting ends on Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST!
Who hit the August 2020 Shot of the Month? Vote now!
Click here to vote for the August 2020 Shot of the Month!
How it works:
Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com
Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com
Previous 2020 WTA Shots of the Month
January: Caroline Wozniacki
February: Magda Linette