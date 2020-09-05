Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs only joined forces at the start of the year, but they have already lifted their first team title in Cincinnati, earning your votes as Doubles Team of the Month for August 2020.

There was much to admire about the victory of Peschke and Schuurs as they won the Western & Southern Open in August – and all the more so considering it was just their fifth tournament together.

Having joined forces at the Brisbane International at the start of the year, before Cincinnati they had not won successive matches as a pairing.

All that changed in spectacular style in the tournament, which was moved to Flushing Meadows.

There was real danger in the first round, which they claimed on a match tiebreak against Oksana Kalashnikova and Alla Kudryavtseva, yet thereafter they swept with ease to the final, knocking out two-time defending champions Lucie Hradecka and Andreja Klepac along the way for the loss of just five games.

In the showpiece against Nicole Melichar and Xu Xifan, they dovetailed beautifully, with the experience of Peschke, the WTA World No.18, combining with the greater aggression of Schuurs, World No.12, to claim victory in three sets.

They will hope it is the first title of many.

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Doubles Teams of the Month

January: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic

February: Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei