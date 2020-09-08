Jennifer Brady’s breakthrough summer continued in New York City as the American fought past Yulia Putintseva to secure her first Grand Slam semifinal spot at the US Open.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Jennifer Brady’s breakthrough summer continued in New York City as the American booked her first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open after fighting past Yulia Putintseva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Before the tour’s five-month break, Brady was in the midst of a career-best season that saw her record her first Top 10 win over World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and make deep runs to the quarterfinal in Brisbane and semifinal in Dubai.

Brady credited her newfound consistency to the off-season work she did with new coach Michael Geserer: the American trained with him in Germany instead of spending the time off back home in the United States. The gamble paid off as Brady lifted her first WTA trophy last month in Lexington, her first tournament of the tour’s restart.

Brady’s booming serve and heavy forehand have proved to be a lethal combination during the US Open fortnight, too. She has yet to drop a set all tournament long, taking down the likes of Caroline Garcia and No.17 seed and former champion Angelique Kerber along the way to her first major quarterfinal.

She showed no signs of slowing down as she took the court on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Putintseva, racing ahead to an early double break lead, 4-0. Putintseva couldn’t find her rhythm against Brady, but did her best to extend the length of the rallies to keep her opponent running. A smart dropshot earned Putintseva break points, and the Kazakh narrowed the gap to 4-2.

But Brady’s big serve was back to bail her out, and she held off Putintseva to serve out the set, 6-3. She kept the momentum rolling with an early break in the opening set, racing out to a 2- lead. Putintseva kept fighting, breaking back to level at 2-2, but she couldn’t keep Brady under pressure as she responded emphatically to reel off the next four consecutive games and close out the match, 6-3, 6-2 to secure the victory.

Brady has now lost just 24 games en route to the semifinals, already the fewest of anyone left in the draw. She had previously dropped the fewest games en route to a title in 2020 during her run to the Lexington trophy, also with 24.

She now awaits the winner between No.4 seed Naomi Osaka and American Shelby Rogers, who will take the court later today in the day’s second quarterfinal.

