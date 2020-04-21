The WTA has announced the addition of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic, a Premier level tournament scheduled for the week of October 19.

The WTA has announced the addition of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic, a Premier level tournament scheduled for the week of October 19. The Ostravar Arena will host the hardcourt, indoor tournament from October 19-25, 2020 with players competing for $528,500 in prize money.

The tournament will feature a 28-player singles main draw along with a 16-team doubles draw. Additionally, a 24-player qualifying draw will be held October 17-18 with six players earning a spot in the main draw.

The WTA Tour returned to action the week of August 3 following a five-month pause due to COVID-19. With the addition of the tournament in Ostrava, the 2020 provisional calendar currently includes 13 tournaments, with two Tour-level events staged in the Czech Republic – the Prague Open and the J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020 along with a WTA 125K Series event in Prague.

The calendar is conditioned on several key factors including the ability for play to safely resume in line with the guidance of medical experts.

