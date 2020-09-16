PREPARE TO WIN!

Winning takes hard work, dedication, passion and a professional approach to aspects of your game - on and off the court.Champions pay attention to all aspects of the game. They attend to many aspects that will impact their performance such as:

Health & Fitness

Fitness training

Nutrition & hydration

Injury prevention

Treatment of injuries/illnesses

Recovery

Healthy schedule

Lifestyle

Set appropriate goals

Healthy relationships with your team

Assertive communication about your needs

Balance in your personal/social life

Attention to things you value- such as your spiritual life, friends, interests outside of tennis

SMART SCHEDULING

A very important component in your success is your annual schedule. Being a professional tennis player takes you around the globe tom any different countries, challenges you with different playing surfaces, and exposes you to different environmental conditions and time zones. These are all factors that need to be considered when making your seasonal tournament plans. One of the great things about tennis is that you can make your own schedule, allowing you to peak at events that are important to you and then to rest when your body and mind need to recover.

HOW DO I SET MY SCHEDULE?

With so many tournaments to choose from, many players make the mistake of competing in many consecutive events. This can take a toll on you emotionally, mentally and physically, and can result in:

Increased risk of injury and illness

Loss of motivation and passion for tennis

Feeling tired, exhausted or not rested (even when you get enough sleep)

Poor performance or a performance ‘slump’, with a series of early losses

Sleep disturbances, mood changes, feeling overwhelmed

Withdrawal from competition

Past WTA Research has shown that a peak in performance can be maintained for no more than 3 consecutive tournaments before performance is negatively affected.

CHANGE OF COMMITMENT?

When you cannot keep your commitment to play in a scheduled event, it affects you directly –it causes a loss of potential income; physical, emotional and financial costs associated with getting expert help to return to your peak; time away from tennis; loss of confidence; and the disappointment of not reaching your goals. It also negatively affects the tournament, the sponsors and fans who want to see you compete at your best. This may result in a negative impact on the business of the WTA which can affect its members...YOU! Carefully planning your schedule will help you to perform at your best.When you are at the top of your game, the fans and sponsors are excited and want to be more involved with women’s tennis. Ultimately, everyone wins!





“By Failing to Prepare you are Preparing to fail” - Benjamin Franklin



CHAMPIONS PLAN FOR SUCCESS

USE YOUR RESOURCES!

How can you manage the challenges of regular competition with a healthy schedule and still honor your commitments? The WTA calendar is designed tos upport your health and performance and position the events for global fan exposure and a successful business product. Using the principles of periodization the WTA created the scheduling tool ScheduleZone which guides you to design a schedule that is healthy and primes you to perform at your best at the events most important to you.

Click on the ScheduleZone tab on the PlayerZone to open the tool, and use it to help you and your team plan your season, track your progress and learn when and where you peak. ScheduleZone considers critical factors which impact your performance, such as surface changes, time zone and environmental changes, while giving you feedback specific to your ranking and individualized scheduling decisions. Use it to guide you to create a healthy plan for your year and to optimize your performance.



GET INTO THE SCHEDULEZONE!



ScheduleZone helps you to:

Learn how to periodize your year and how to recover well so you can bounce back from tough matches and feel fresh, strong and ready to play. Perform at your best when at tournaments and peak when it matters most.

Increase physical conditioning, mental alertness, emotional balance and passion for the game of tennis.

Decrease possibility of injury, illness, stress, performance slumps and fatigue.

Allow for regular breaks and time to re-charge your batteries, and to engage with family, friends and enjoyable activities outside of tennis

Allow time to prepare well, physically, mentally and emotionally and to work on tactical, technical and other aspects of your game when NOT in competition.

Allow time to rehabilitate and fully recover from any injuries or illnesses, so you compete when healthy.

Schedule for optimal health, well-being and performance.

Take the lessons to learn more and then use the tool to help you plan and monitor your progress during your year.

The principles and components of periodization are based on validated, reliable sports medicine research. They are explained in the Physically Speaking topic Make The Best of Your Tennis Year and are applied in ScheduleZone, which presents a periodization plan whereby performance and injury management are targeted through:

Correct fitness training

Acclimatization

Preparation for surface changes

Rest and recovery

Smart travel practices

Optimal scheduling

A TIME TO PLAN

Effective annual planning and strategic scheduling are critical to meet your professional tennis goals and lead to a healthy career, keep commitments and give yourself the best opportunity to play at your peak. This provides a positive result for everyone: you, your team, your sponsors, the tournaments and the fans.

A WTA Primary Health Care Provider, Athlete Assistance or Player Development representative can show you and your team how to use ScheduleZone for maximum benefits. What are you waiting for? Get into the Zone NOW!

The information provided within this Physically Speaking topic is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as medical, psychiatric, psychological, health care or health management advice. If you have any health or related questions or concerns, please consult your physician or other qualified health care professional.