ROME, Italy -- The team of Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic are back in business, as the No.1 seeds claimed their fourth title of the season at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany and Raluca Olaru of Romania.

Playing their first event together since the resumption of the tour, the duo picked up right where they left off before the hiatus. The 63-minute victory pushed their 2020 win-loss record to an astounding 21-1, with titles in Brisbane, Dubai, and Doha preceding their triumph on the clay courts of Rome.

A loss in the Australian Open final to Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic is the only blemish on an otherwise flawless year for the top seeds, and they showed their best against the unseeded pairing of Friedsam and Olaru, who had upset two seeded tandems on the way to their first final as a team.

Hsieh and Strycova converted five of their seven break points on the day, and the team only dropped serve once while claiming a whopping 82 percent of points when they got their first serves into play.

In the opening frame, Hsieh and Strycova took charge at 2-1, where a superb backhand volley by the Czech gave her squad triple break point. On the first of those three chances, Olaru hit her second double fault of the game to give Hsieh and Strycova a 3-1 lead.

The top seeds were off like a flash from there in the first set, as they held their next two service games with the loss of only one point total en route to 5-2. With Olaru serving to stay in the match in the next game, it was once again Strycova who queued up two set points with a winning volley. On the deciding point, the Czech did it again, sticking her shot at net to claim the set.

