STRASBOURG, France - Unseeded Nao Hibino earned the first victory of her summer in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Monday with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No.8 seed Sloane Stephens.

The Japanese World No.83 went 0-3 in her first three events of the summer at the Western & Southern Open, US Open and Internazionali BNL d'Italia, but secured a well-earned first-round victory on the French clay against the former Roland Garros finalist in one hour and 45 minutes.

In a match that saw a combined 34 break points for both players, Hibino broke serve nine times and never trailed in each set she won, breaking serve twice to set the tone and holding on from there.

After the pair split sets, the American proved unable to capitalize on a 0-40 lead in the first game of the decider and never again got close to breaking serve from there.

Serving 11 double faults of her own in the contest, Stephens saved a match point to deny Hibino a bagel, but the Japanese No.3 ultimately wrapped up victory on her third match point.

