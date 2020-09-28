Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasted former champion and No.28 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in three sets to make a winning start at the French Open.

PARIS, France - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outlasted former champion and No.28 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in an all-Russian battle to make a winning start at the French Open.

Playing through tricky conditions as autumn’s chill descended in Paris, Pavlyuchenkova found herself locked in a three-set clash against Kuznetsova, who was seeking to win her first match at Roland Garros since 2017.

But Pavlyuchenkova stayed solid against her countrywoman and Fed Cup teammate, firing 21 winners and breaking her opponent’s serve seven times to make it through in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 after an hour and 35 minutes.

Pavlyuchenkova’s victory also narrowed the gap against Kuznetsova in the pair’s head-to-head rivalry record, though the younger Russian still trails 4-6.

Pavlyuchenkova moves into the second round, where she’ll take on Katerina Sinivakova. The Czech player edged past Lauren Davis in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-2, earlier in the day to advance.

