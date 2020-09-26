Polish teenager Iga Swiatek hit through 2019 French Open finalist and No.15 seed Marketa Vondrousova in two decisive sets to reach the second round.

PARIS, France, - Polish teenager Iga Swiatek made it through a rainy Monday afternoon in emphatic fashion, knocking out 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of Roland Garros.

Swiatek scored her second Top 20 win of the year - and second at a major tournament - with the help of some fearless hitting to upset the No.15 seed after 63 minutes on Court No.7.

Facing off for the first time, both Swiatek and Vondrousova were fresh off fantastic French Open results in 2019. As an 18-year-old, Swiatek, a former junior standout, stunned reigning Olympic champion Monica Puig to reach her first career Grand Slam second week, where she ultimately bowed out against defending champion Simona Halep.

Vondrousova went even farther, shocking Johanna Konta to reach her first Grand Slam final, finishing runner-up to future World No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

Though a left wrist injury prematurely curtailed her 2019 season, Vondrousova showed vast improvement as the tour turned back to clay, rolling into the Internazionli BNL d'Italia semifinals with a win over two-time champion Elina Svitolina.

Earning a pair of break points in the opening game after a rain delay postponed the start time by several hours, Vondrousova nonetheless found herself behind 3-0 to Swiatek, who won 12 of 15 points behind a barrage of aggressive play.

Though the Czech interrupted things with a hold, Swiatek was undeterred, scoring a second break with a backhand passing shot, and earning two set points with a forehand putaway at net. With her 11th winner - a backhand into the open court - the Pole swept the set in under 30 minutes.

The No.15 seed battled hard to start the second set, saving three break points in her opening service game, unforced errors hindered her cause as an errant forehand put Swiatek up a set and a break.

Hitting through blustery conditions to emerge on top of an ensuing exchange of breaks, Swiatek soon put her stamp on the set, breaking again and moving ahead 5-1.

The teenager served well when it came time to close, earning two match points on the terre battue, and though Vondrousova saved the first with an impressive backhand passing shot, Swiatek overpowered the Czech star one last time to ease over the finish line in just over an hour.

In all, the youngster took more risks and reaped the rewards, making 23 winners to 19 unforced errors, and though Vondrousova struck fewer errors, she hit just seven winners and converted but one of three break point chances. Winning nearly 60% of points on return, Swiatek converted five of nine chances while defending her second serve in some style, ceding just four points.

Standing between Swiatek and a second straight trip to the third round is WTA Doubles World No.1 Hsieh Su-Wei, who outlasted Austrian qualifier Barbara Haas in a second set tie-break.