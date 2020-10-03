Catch up with all the facts and stats you need as the round of 16 wraps up at Roland Garros.

LEARNING

Four more Roland Garros quarterfinal slots are on the line on Monday, and No.7 seed Petra Kvitova will face Zhang Shuai in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier in a battle for one of those spots. Kvitova has won three of their five previous encounters; they have split their two prior meetings on clay.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is coming off her 90th clay-court win in WTA main draws in the third round. The Czech seeks her second quarterfinal-or-better showing at Roland Garros in her career (2012 semifinalist, lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova). A win over Zhang would project her to return her to the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings (currently ranked World No.11).

Zhang is in the Roland Garros round of 16 for the first time in her 10 career main-draw appearances at the event. A win over Kvitova would make Zhang just the second Chinese player to post at least three QF runs at majors, following former World No.2 Li Na -- Zhang reached Grand Slam quarterfinals at 2016 Australian Open and 2019 Wimbledon.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin meets French hope Fiona Ferro in the last match on Chatrier. Kenin won their only prior meeting, which came on clay, in Charleston qualifying in 2017. Kenin, who is in the Roland Garros fourth round for the second straight year, joins Kvitova as the only two players to have made at least the fourth round at all three of this year's Grand Slam events.

Ferro is into the round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career. Currently on an eight-match tour-level winning streak (which includes her second career WTA singles title in Palermo), Ferro will be aiming for her first-ever Top 10 win in her third match against a Top 10 player. All three of her matches against Top 10 opposition have taken place at Roland Garros.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, No.30 seed Ons Jabeur will square off against Danielle Collins in their first meeting. Jabeur, who won the 2011 junior singles title at Roland Garros, is seeking her second Grand Slam quarterfinal. Earlier this year, she made history at the Australian Open by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the final eight of a Grand Slam event.

Collins is into the fourth round in Paris for the first time, following her upset of 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza. The American seeks her second quarterfinal-or-better showing at a major, having previously made the semifinals at the 2019 Australian Open.

Laura Siegemund and Paula Badosa, both of whom have reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for the first time, will face off for the first time at WTA-level, having split their two previous meetings at ITF Challenger events. At 32 years old, Siegemund is the fourth-oldest player to make her round of 16 debut in the Open Era.

Badosa, who won the 2015 junior singles title at Roland Garros, is playing the main draw in Paris for the very first time this year. She is one of two main-draw debutantes to have reached the round of 16 this season (along with Nadia Podoroska, who made the quarterfinals on Sunday).

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast for Monday in Paris. Maximum temperature: 14C/58F.

TRENDING

🙈Lesson learned...

I can't even describe the feeling. It was a blast and I'm still a little bit amazed. Thank you @Simona_Halep for the match.



Lekcja odrobiona. Jestem jeszcze odrobinę oszołomiona, ale bardzo dziękuję za wsparcie!🙈#quaterfinals #rolandgarros #stepbystep pic.twitter.com/S0QqmJs7Bh — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 4, 2020

ORDER OF PLAY

The quarterfinal lineup will be finalized as the fourth round of Roland Garros comes to a conclusion on Monday.

For the Order of Play in full, visit rolandgarros.com.

READING

No.1 seed Simona Halep was full of praise for her opponent, and full of perspective for herself, after her upset loss to up-and-coming star Iga Swiatek, writes WTA Insider Courtney Nguyen.

Reem Abulleil at rolandgarros.com discusses how Ons Jabeur and Billie Jean King have buoyed each other's spirits, as the Tunisian seeks her second major quarterfinal of the season.

Also at rolandgarros.com, Chris Oddo breaks down how homeland heroine Alizé Cornet, who has played 55 straight major events, is edging ever-closer to matching the WTA’s all-time record for consecutive Grand Slams played.

WATCHING