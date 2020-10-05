2018 champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova booked a quarterfinal date with Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the quarterfinals of the French Open with a straight-sets victory in the third round over Kristyna Pliskova and Viktoria Kuzmova.

PARIS, France - Former champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova returned to the doubles quarterfinals at the French Open with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over fellow Czech Kristyna Pliskova and Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.

Following Krejcikova's fourth-round defeat to Nadia Podoroska in the singles draw on Sunday, she and her compatriot bounced back with a 68-minute victory on Court Simonne-Mathieu over the No.13 seeds in which they broke serve four times.

After a first-round loss in their title defense last year, the Czechs will next face No.9 seeds Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who advanced with a three-set victory over Veronika Kudermetova and Zhang Shuai on Sunday.

Also advancing to the last eight in doubles action on Monday was Iga Swiatek and Nicole Melichar, who earned a 6-3, 6-4 upset of No.6 seeds Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs.

A day after the Pole's stunning upset of top seed Simona Halep in singles, the 19-year-old was back on the court with the 27-year-old American, who is a former doubles partner of both Peschke and Schuurs.

Having won five of her eight career WTA doubles titles with Peschke in 2018-19, Melichar partnered with the Dutchwoman to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg in the week prior to the start of this year's Roland Garros.

Melichar and Swiatek will face Americans Jessica Pegula and Asia Muhammad, who defeated compatriots and No.16 seeds Caty McNally and Coco Gauff on Sunday, in the quarterfinals.