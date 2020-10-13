Three rising players have shined bright during September’s rescheduled clay season - but only one can take home the Breakthrough of the Month title.

Iga Swiatek had an unforgettable start to October as she powered her way to her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, the 19-year-old from Poland upsetting Sofia Kenin in the final. But fans who were tuning in during September might have seen it coming. Swiatek recorded her career-best US Open result with a solid run to the third round, turning heads with a victory over No.29 Veronika Kudermetova and a three-set comeback against Sachia Vickery along the way.

But her biggest wins came in Paris, where she opened her French Open campaign by stunning the defending champion Marketa Vondrousova. Swiatek subdued a surging Eugenie Bouchard, and recorded one of her biggest wins to knock out the No.1 seed Simona Halep - allowing the former champion just three games in a 6-1, 6-2 rout.

Breakthrough of the Month Contenders: September 2020

Nadia Podoroska accumulated an impressive 13-match winning streak that took her from the ITF winner’s circle to her career best Grand Slam run at Roland Garros. Podoroska claimed the victory at Saint-Malo, lifting the ITF 60K trophy to win her first title since the season’s restart. Then she took all of that momentum to Paris, where she qualified for the main draw for the first time.

The best was yet to come for the 23-year-old Argentine, who toppled No.23 seed Yulia Putintseva in the second round to announce her Grand Slam arrival. It all culminated in a straight sets stunner over No.3 seed Elina Svitolina as she made her way to the semifinals - the first qualifier ever to reach that stage at Roland Garros.

Martina Trevisan’s month began with a defeat at her home event in Rome as she failed to advance out of qualifying at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia. But by the end of September, Trevisan had bounced back in a big way with an inspiring run to the French Open quarterfinals.

She had to qualify to reach her second Grand Slam main draw, and it didn’t get any easier as she had to maneuver past countrywoman Camila Giorgi in the opening round. Trevisan kept picking up steam, and claimed a statement victory over No.20 seed Maria Sakkari before stunning No.5 Kiki Bertens to reach the quarterfinals

Previous 2020 WTA Breakthroughs of the Month

January: Ons Jabeur

February: Renata Zarazua

August: Maria Sakkari