Martina Trevisan kept her stunning run rolling at Roland Garros, as the Italian qualifier shocked No.5 seed Kiki Bertens in straight sets for her first-ever Top 10 victory, earning a spot in her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal.

PARIS, France -- The remarkable run by Martina Trevisan continued for another round on a blustery Sunday, as the Italian qualifier shocked No.5 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

The 159th-ranked Italian had played only one prior match against a Top 10 player -- her sole previous meeting with Bertens, which the Dutchwoman won in under an hour, in Charleston last year. It was a completely different story this time around, as Trevisan zipped to the biggest victory of her career after an hour and 35 minutes of play with the World No.8.

"I played very good today," Trevisan said, in her post-match press conference. "I think also today, the key of the match is to come on court and be aggressive on the court to do my play."

"But I think the important thing is always my mentality, because match after match I got more confidence," the Italian added. "So when I enter on the court, I enter to win the match without fail."

Trevisan had claimed only a single Tour-level main-draw match-win coming into this year’s Roland Garros, but after a successful run through qualifying last week, the left-handed Italian has been on a tear in the main draw, knocking out four straight Top 100 players to reach the quarterfinals at the year’s last Grand Slam event.

The Italian becomes the 10th qualifier to reach the quarterfinals in Paris, and the first since Yaroslava Shvedova in 2012. Nadia Podoroska has a chance to join her as a fellow qualifier in the quarterfinals later today.

The 26-year-old from Florence out-winnered the powerful Bertens by 22 to 13, charging up to the net 29 times and being successful in 18 of those instances. Trevisan converted six of her 13 break points as she became the first Italian to reach the final eight since Sara Errani did so in 2015.

"I think today the intensity of my play, it was really good," said Trevisan. "I was really aggressive. So yeah, maybe it's the one of the best matches I played here in Paris."

🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹



No.159 Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan’s Cinderella run continues.



Trevisan defeats No.5 seed Kiki Bertens 64 64 to advance to her 1st Slam quarterfinal and tally her 1st Top 10 win.



Trevisan vs. Swiatek for a Slam semifinal spot. pic.twitter.com/A7xPPU6nBj — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) October 4, 2020

Trevisan will try to keep her magical fortnight rolling in the quarterfinals, where she will face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek. Unseeded Swiatek also pulled off an upset win early on Sunday, stunning No.1 seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep of Romania in two quick sets.

"It will be a very difficult match because Swiatek is also a young player," said Trevisan. "She beat Halep today. I didn't see the match, but I think she played very good. So for the moment I'll enjoy this moment, this win of today, and from tomorrow I will think about my quarterfinal."

An early patch of double faults by Bertens did not preclude her from holding in her first service game of the match, but they did cost her at 2-1, as one at break point in that game gave Trevisan a love hold for 3-1 and a head start in the affair. The Italian used that break to her advantage while she won ten of her first 12 service points on the day, romping to a swift 4-1 lead.

Trevisan continued to dominate rallies, hitting with deftness and accuracy, and using an excellent transition game to finish off points in the forecourt when she could. The qualifier finished off another all-court point with an error-forcing overhead to earn another break for 5-1, on her third break point of the protracted game.

Down a double-break, Bertens at last made her move, beginning to find the heft of her heavy forehand as she started to claw back games. The Dutchwoman quelled Trevisan’s chance to serve out the set twice in a row, in particular claiming the break for 5-4 at love with commanding power from that forehand side.

Having won three games in a row to get back on serve, the momentum was now with Bertens, but Trevisan grasped it back with aplomb. The Italian returned well to reach set point, and though Bertens saved that with a crosscourt forehand, Trevisan eventually claimed a second chance with a return winner. There, the qualifier ended a lengthy rally with a winning dropshot to steal the set.

Perfectly placed for a spot in the quarter-finals 👏



Qualifier Martina Trevisan defeats No.5 seed Bertens 6-4 6-4.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/YTSRDK8WIT — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 4, 2020

Trevisan charged ahead in the second set as well, forcing a long miscue at the conclusion of another typically long rally to break for 2-0. The Italian kept moving forward, pressing the issue despite being down a break point in the next game, and was rewarded by eking out a hold for 3-0 with a superb crosscourt forehand.

Once more, Bertens made her move as the set progressed, taking advantage of an ill-timed double fault by Trevisan to get back on serve for 3-2. The Dutchwoman then had a chance to take a crucial lead, holding three break points at 3-3. However, Trevisan used her volleying skills, along with a stellar serve on the third break point, to erase those chances and stay ahead at 4-3.

After missing those opportunities, Bertens faltered on serve, falling behind triple break point. Trevisan pounced, blasting a backhand passing winner off of a dropshot to reclaim the break advantage at 5-3.

Suddenly serving for the match, Trevisan faced the combination of power and clay-court movement by Bertens which has propelled her to six of her ten WTA singles titles on clay courts alone, and the Dutch player pulled back on serve at 5-4.

Much like the first set, though, Bertens was unable to take advantage of her fightback, double faulting for a fifth time on the day to give Trevisan three match points. Bertens fended off the first two, but the third time was the charm for the qualifier, as she closed out the match with an audacious winning lob, prolonging the tournament of her life for one more round.