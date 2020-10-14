Three champions are on the ballot, but only one can be named the WTA Player of the Month for September.

Three former World No.1 players make up the ballot for WTA's September Player of the Month. Only one can win, and we want to get your votes.

The trio of nominees all played some of their best tennis as WTA action resumed, and each of them claimed their crown at a different chapter of their career.

Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title in memorable fashion, rallying from a set down to defeat fellow former World No.1 and Player of the Month nominee Victoria Azarenka.

Not to be outdone, Azarenka backed up her Western & Southern Open title by roaring into her first Grand Slam final since 2013 in Flushing Meadows, shocking 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams en route.

As the tour turned to clay, Simona Halep took home a long-awaited Internazionali BNL d'Italia crown, surviving Garbiñe Muguruza in a thrilling semifinal clash.

Revisit the nominees in the video below, and cast your vote before voting ends on Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

Player of the Month Contenders: September 2020

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Players of the Month

January: Sofia Kenin

February: Simona Halep

August: Simona Halep