Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka scored an 11th straight win with a first victory over Serena Williams at a major tournament, surviving the 23-time Grand Slam champion in three dramatic sets to reach her first Grand Slam final since 2013, where she will play 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka surged into her first Grand Slam final since 2013, rallying from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, to reach her third US Open final and book a clash with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

Azarenka extended her winning streak to 11 in a row in a battle of tour mothers, and scored her first win over Williams at a major tournament - halting her quest for a 24th major - after one hour and 55 minutes under the Arthur Ashe roof, closed for rain.

Williams and Azarenka renewed their storied rivalry for the first time since the 2019 BNP Paribas Open to play their first US Open meeting since facing off in the 2013 final. A 23-time Grand Slam champion, the No.3 seed hasn't lost before the semifinals in her last 11 appearances, and was in hot pursuit of both an all-time record-tying 24th major title and a seventh US Open crown.

Winning three straight three-setters to reach the final four, she survived rivals Sloane Stephens and Maria Sakkari - who shocked her last week at the Western & Southern Open - and outlasted fellow tour mom Tsvetana Pironkova in an entertaining quarterfinal encounter.

RIVALRY RECORD: Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka

Azarenka rolled into the semifinals in the midst of a career renaissance, having captured her first title since giving birth to son Leo last week at the Flushing Meadows-held Western & Southern Open, and has lost just two sets in her last 10 matches - most notably avenging a 2019 US Open loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the second round and blitzing No.16 seed Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals.

Though all four of the former World No.1's wins over Williams have come in high-stakes finals, she faced an uphill 0-10 major record against the American, who began the second semifinal of the evening in imperious form with a double break advantage.

Azarenka got on the board and began making in-roads on the Williams serve, forcing her to save a break point in the first extended game of the match. Williams responded in her inimitable style, outrallying Azarenka to earn set points, converting her second with a forehand putaway.

Aiming to continue that momentum early in the second set, Williams worked to break point in the two-time Australian Open champion's opening service game, only to net a backhand return as Azarenka evened the score and turned the tables, edging ahead by a break of her own.

The No.3 seed twice fell behind break point at 2-4, saving the second with a thunderous serve, but Azarenka was undaunted, holding for 5-3 and closed out a near-perfect set with 12 winners to just one unforced error, hitting her 12th winner - an inside-out backhand - on set point.

The ensuing decider took a tense turn early on as Williams called for a medical timeout to address a lower leg issue. Azarenka emerged from the timeout to break at her second opportunity, and was soon up 3-0 and on course for a first major final in seven years.

Four points from defeat, Serena bravely served to stay in the match and put the spotlight on Azarenka, who moved to match point on her own serve. In one last twist, Williams challenged Azarenka's delivery, which was ultimately ruled in by Hawkeye, sealing the win for the Belarusian.

It was a clean match from both women, who each hit more winners than unforced errors. Williams struck more winners (35 to 24) but also more errors (28 to 17), and was unable to engineer a break point in the final set. Azarenka, by contrast, struck 20 of her winners in the final two sets, and dropped just four points behind her first serve in the decider.

Standing between Azarenka and a first major title since 2013 - and her first anywhere outside Melbourne - is Osaka, who was scheduled to play the former World No.1 at the Western & Southern Open before the Japanese youngster was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury. Their two most recent meetings, both on clay, were won by Osaka at the 2018 Internazionali BNL d'Italia and the 2019 French Open - the latter went three sets.