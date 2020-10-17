Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund began their partnership at the US Open - and their winning Grand Slam debut made them your September 2020 Doubles Team of the Month.

Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva began their partnership at the start of the US Open - and their winning Grand Slam debut earned your votes as the September 2020 Doubles Team of the Month.

The unseeded duo had to navigate a tricky draw full of seasoned teams, taking down No.7 seeds Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka on their way to the quarterfinals, where they met the defending champions and No.2 seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens. Siegemund and Zvonareva didn’t drop a set across either match, and edged past Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan, the No.3 seeds, to win the championship match.

Read more: Siegemund, Zvonareva storm to US Open doubles title

“We had a very slow start. In the first match it was very difficult,” Zvonareva told press after their victory. “We were careful. We didn't know how it's going to go. We didn't get a chance to practice together, prepare for doubles, because we're both involved in singles - this is always the main focus.

“Then we passed the second round. I felt like the third match we really started communicating well, we really started to understand each other. It just got better and better from there on.”

Their first title as a tandem, it’s Siegemund’s second Grand Slam doubles trophy after winning the US Open mixed title in 2016, while Zvonareva claimed her first Grand Slam title since returning from maternity leave.

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Doubles Teams of the Month

January: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic

February: Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei

August: Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs