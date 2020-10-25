Former World No.12 Yanina Wickmayer took to social media to announce that she and her husband are expecting their first child.

Former Top 20 player Yanina Wickmayer revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Jerome Vanderzijl, announcing the big news in a candid social media post this weekend.

“Jérôme and I are super excited to tell you that we’re expecting our firstborn!” Wickmayer told fans on Instagram.

The 31-year-old Belgian added, “Losing my mom when I was 9 is still the biggest challenge I had to face in life but also made me dream about being a mother to my own kids one day.

“My career has always been my first priority but it became harder and harder to put this dream aside and hold back on starting my own little family… My husband and I are beyond happy to welcome this baby of love into our family in April.”

Wickmayer has been a fixture on the WTA Tour since turning pro in 2004, and has racked up five singles and two doubles titles - including her most recent at the 2016 Citi Open in Washington DC. The 2009 US Open semifinalist has featured in six additional singles finals throughout her career, and rose to her career-high ranking of World No.12 in 2010.

Currently ranked No.163, Wickmayer was also quick to reassure fans that she doesn't intend to stay away from the tennis courts for too long, and has plans to return to WTA action in the future.

“Don’t worry! I still LOVE to play tennis, so this is not a final goodbye. It’s a see you soon!” she said.