WTA Rankings Update 2020: Coco Gauff hits new high

Ashleigh Barty continues to top the WTA Rankings as the Tour heads towards the end of a highly unusual season.

The Australian finished 2019 as WTA World No.1 and has withstood the challenge of Rome champion Simona Halep (No.2), US Open winner Naomi Osaka (No.3) and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin (No.4) during a campaign impacted by changes to the calendar due to the global pandemic.

The top 10 is unchanged after last week's J&T Banka Ostrava Open but there are significant moves elsewhere in the singles top 100, notably a career-high ranking of No.47 for American teenager Coco Gauff.

The results in Ostrava did not alter the doubles top 10 either, with Hsieh Su-Wei remaining No.1 narrowly ahead of Barbora Strycova.

Aryna Sabalenka (+1, No.12 to No.11): Sabalenka won the first all-Belarusian WTA final over former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka to clinch her seventh career title. She also took the doubles crown with Elise Mertens.

Victoria Azarenka (+1, No.14 to No.13): Azarenka ended last season at No.50 so it is a reflection of her impressive form since the hiatus for coronavirus that she continues to soar back towards the top 10. Another strong showing in Ostrava saw her reach the final only to fall to compatriot Sabalenka.

Jennifer Brady (+2, No.26 to No.24): Another player who has come storming out of the blocks post-lockdown. The American celebrated her first WTA title at Lexington in August and has maintained that form, including a semifinal appearance in Ostrava which sees her break into the top 25.

Coco Gauff (+8, No.55 to No.47): A career-high ranking for the American teenager who battled through qualifying in Ostrava before nearly causing an upset of eventual champion Sabalenka in the last 16. The third seed fought back from a double break down to Gauff in the final set.

Sara Sorribes Tormo (+8, No.73 to No.65): The on-the-rise Spaniard is now only one place off her career-high of No.64 achieved in June 2019. She won the first 10 games of an extraordinary quarterfinal against Sabalenka in Ostrava before being on the wrong end of a remarkable comeback.

Daria Kasatkina (+5, No.75 to No.70): A welcome return to form in Ostrava for the Russian who was ranked No.10 only two years ago. A three-set win over No.6 seed Elena Rybakina was the highlight after Kasatkina came through qualifying to reach the Main Draw.

Under the revised ranking system, a player’s ranking will be comprised of her best 16 results in singles and best 11 results in doubles based on the points earned between March 2019 through December 2020.