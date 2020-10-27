As a part of the WTA4Love campaign, Lilly Pulitzer is supporting organizations which have positively impacted their communities in 2020. The first recipient of these “Community Hero” grants is Harper for Kids founded by former player, Peanut Harper.

Each week leading up to Giving Tuesday on December 1, WTA Charities and Lilly Pulitzer will announce a recipient of the “Community Hero” grants. Read below to find out more about each organization.

HARPER FOR KIDS, Peanut Harper

Founded by former WTA Top 20 player Peanut Harper and husband Tim in 2008, Harper For Kids’ mission is to teach children important life skills and ethical values that will empower them to achieve their personal best in life. HFK brings character development tools for children in elementary and middle schools based on the philosophy of famed UCLA basketball coach John Wooden.

"John Wooden defines success as a peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best you are capable of becoming,” Harper told wtatennis.com in July. “At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask, did you do your best?”

Even as schools closed amid coronavirus pandemic, the Harpers have brought together WTA players like Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Vania King and CiCi Bellis, to take part in virtual assemblies alongside Legends including Tracy Austin, Zina Garrison, Mary Carillo, Kathy Rinaldi and Mary Pierce, to chat with teachers and grade school students about success, life skills and the importance of building good character.

