Simona Halep captured her 20th career title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after a scintillating clash with rising Kazakh Elena Rybakina to earn honors as 2020's WTA Match of the Year.

Simona Halep ended a thrilling Middle East Swing with what ended up being 2020's Match of the Year when she outlasted Elena Rybakina in a final set tie-break and won her 20th career title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The former World No.1 rallied from a set down to survive, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) against an inspired opposition who stood on the precipice of a career breakthrough.

Nominated alongside Venus and Serena Williams' Lexington epic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff's Ostrava clash, and Naomi Osaka and Anett Kontaveit's Cincinnati/New York thriller, Halep and Rybakina proved most unforgettable as the Romanian won the match to capture her 20th career title.

Halep would go on to win two more titles following the COVID-19 lockdown, including a long-awaited victory at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and tie Sabalenka for most titles won this season.

Revisit the other contenders for the fans' vote and check out highlights from the match below!

2020 Match of the Year Winner: Simona Halep vs. Elena Rybakina

Match of the Year Contender: Serena vs Venus

Match of the Year Contender: Sabalenka vs Gauff

Match of the Year Contender: Osaka vs Kontaveit