The 2021 pre-season is in full effect as the WTA stars enjoy their last weeks of vacation while preparing for an exciting new year to come. Catch up with what the likes of Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams, and more are up to in the latest WTA Social Buzz!

It's that time of year when off-season and pre-season begin to blur, and the WTA stars are taking advantage of their final weeks away from the tour, all while preparing for an intriguing season of tennis to come.

Catch up with how all of your favorites are spending the holidays in the December Social Buzz!

Some rest for the winner. Sorana Cirstea celebrated a thrilling week in Dubai, where she won a 100K ITF Pro Circuit title, by dining with former WTA Doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza. Cirstea and Mirza once played doubles together in 2009 and have been good friends ever since.

Going glam. There haven't been too many parties in 2020, but that hasn't stopped two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova from glamming up, sharing a fresh face with fans on social media.

Not too often we get to dress up these days 😊 pic.twitter.com/ku1LzPKjcL — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 14, 2020

Trophy Delivery! Simona Halep ended the year with a tour-leading three WTA titles - tying Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka - and kept winning even in the off-season, showing off a new trophy in between practice.

Every award for my country is an honour.



Multumesc 🇷🇴💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/yT662tL3OF — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 11, 2020

An Argentine update. Nadia Podoroska ended 2020 with a result to remember, roaring into a maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros with a win over former World No.3 Elina Svitolina. Looking to continue that momentum in 2021, the Argentine updated the tennis world on her training schedule, all with an eye on Australia.

Mientras esperamos definiciones del calendario #2021, en los próximos días viajaré a Alicante para continuar con mi puesta a punto antes de volar a Australia 🛫🇦🇺



Un abrazo a todos y todas! 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/FuUOo0y223 — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) December 14, 2020

That work-life balance. Speaking of French Open favorites, reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek took a well-deserved vacation after ending the season with her first Grand Slam title.

☀️Just because it's so difficult to travel these days I appreciate this opportunity even more. And I missed this.



Wiem, że w ostatnich miesiącach podróżowanie stanowi duże wyzwanie, dlatego doceniam jeszcze bardziej to, że mam taką możliwość. Tęskniłam.☀️#travel #workworkwork pic.twitter.com/9mIXxWUIJP — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) December 12, 2020

On the mend. Dayana Yastremska took to Twitter this week, announcing that she had dealt with an unfortunate case of COVID-19. Yastremska, who had helped make a video encouraging health and safety protocols at the start of the pandemic, is thankfully feeling better and ready to resume her pre-season in Dubai.

Hey everyone 👋



Two days after arriving in Dubai, my COVID-19 test came back positive. I went into self-isolation and didn't train for 2 weeks. The symptoms were very strange, it was bad! I fully recovered now and my focus is to go back training!



Guys, please be careful! 🙏😷 pic.twitter.com/HGH3yyzKXV — Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) December 14, 2020

Do you even lift? Belinda Bencic made sure we were all feeling in need of another trip to the gym - or at-home weight station - as the Swiss star plots a lunge into 2021.

Feeling fall. Like Taylor Swift, Alizé Cornet proved it's not too late to get autumnal up in this off-season.

EleVen out of 10. Forever a daddy's girl, Venus Williams shared a photo with father Richard in matching blues.

Huracan after a blizzard. Georgina Garcia-Perez let it snow, let it snow, let it snow in an fun excursion to Andorra.

Excursió a Fontverd 🏔️🇦🇩 Feia anys que no tocava la neu ❄️😍 #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/0MjGc8shj5 — Georgina Garcia (@HuracanGeorgi) December 13, 2020

Ivanovic checks in. Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic spent an afternoon out and wished a happy weekend to all.

Whoever you are. Be a good one. 💚

Happy Sunday everyone! pic.twitter.com/ginetpk9Ie — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) December 13, 2020

Lazy Sunday. ...and fellow former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza wished the same.

Deep thoughts. The inner workings of her mind are an enigma, so sayeth Elina Svitolina.

Living the dream. What better way to spend an evening than glamour shots with a pair of furry friends? Johanna Konta, we salute you.