The Gippsland Trophy and the Yarra Valley Classic kick off on Sunday, and they are being played concurrently at Melbourne Park. You can find Day 1 schedules and fast facts for both tournaments here.

MARGARET COURT ARENA - 11:00 a.m. start

Gippsland Trophy - [WC] Arina RODIONOVA (AUS) vs. [12] Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Gippsland Trophy - [WC] Astra SHARMA (AUS) vs. Kaia KANEPI (EST)

Yarra Valley Classic - Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) vs. [WC] Daria GAVRILOVA (AUS)

Yarra Valley Classic - Samantha STOSUR (AUS) vs. [16] Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

Yarra Valley Classic - Arantxa RUS (NED) vs. Venus WILLIAMS (USA)



1573 ARENA - 11:00 a.m. start

Gippsland Trophy - Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU) vs. Daria KASATKINA (RUS)

Yarra Valley Classic - Rebecca PETERSON (SWE) vs. [WC] Maddison INGLIS (AUS)

Gippsland Trophy - [13] Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) vs. Sara ERRANI (ITA)

Yarra Valley Classic - [WC] Kimberly BIRRELL (AUS) vs. Mona BARTHEL (GER)

Yarra Valley Classic - [15] Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) vs. Jessica PEGULA (USA)

Yarra Valley Classic - Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE) / Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs. Lizette CABRERA (AUS) / Maddison INGLIS (AUS)



COURT 5 - 10:30 a.m. start

Yarra Valley Classic - Ankita RAINA (IND) vs. Aliona BOLSOVA (ESP)

Yarra Valley Classic - Ana BOGDAN (ROU) vs. Kamilla RAKHIMOVA (RUS)

Yarra Valley Classic - Varvara GRACHEVA (RUS) vs. [WC] Lizette CABRERA (AUS)

Yarra Valley Classic - Yaroslava SHVEDOVA (KAZ) vs. Vera LAPKO (BLR)

Gippsland Trophy - Caroline DOLEHIDE (USA) / Shelby ROGERS (USA) vs. Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) / Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA)

COURT 6 - 10:30 a.m. start

Gippsland Trophy - Lesia TSURENKO (UKR) vs. Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR)

Gippsland Trophy - Nao HIBINO (JPN) vs. Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)

Gippsland Trophy - Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) vs. Valeria SAVINYKH (RUS)

Yarra Valley Classic - Tsvetana PIRONKOVA (BUL) vs. Liudmila SAMSONOVA (RUS)

Yarra Valley Classic - Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) vs. ZHU Lin (CHN)



COURT 7 - 10:30 a.m. start

Gippsland Trophy - Whitney OSUIGWE (USA) vs. Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS)

Gippsland Trophy - Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) vs. Rebecca MARINO (CAN)

Gippsland Trophy - Danka KOVINIC (MNE) vs. Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

Yarra Valley Classic - [8] Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) / Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs. Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) / Giuliana OLMOS (MEX)

Yarra Valley Classic - Fiona FERRO (FRA) / Jil TEICHMANN (SUI) vs. Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA) / Yana SIZIKOVA (RUS)



COURT 8 - 10:30 a.m. start

Yarra Valley Classic - Ysaline BONAVENTURE (BEL) vs. [13] Danielle COLLINS (USA)

Yarra Valley Classic - [12] Fiona FERRO (FRA) vs. Shelby ROGERS (USA)

Gippsland Trophy - Margarita GASPARYAN (RUS) vs. [15] Polona HERCOG (SLO)

Gippsland Trophy - Martina TREVISAN (ITA) vs. Andrea PETKOVIC (GER)

Gippsland Trophy - Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU) vs. [11] ZHENG Saisai (CHN)



COURT 10 - 12:30 p.m. start

Gippsland Trophy - Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Kristyna PLISKOVA (CZE) vs. [6] Hayley CARTER (USA) / Luisa STEFANI (BRA)

Yarra Valley Classic - Ankita RAINA (IND) / Rosalie VAN DER HOEK (NED) vs. Cornelia LISTER (SWE) / Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Gippsland Trophy - Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU) / Alizé CORNET (FRA) vs. Makoto NINOMIYA (JPN) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE)

Gippsland Trophy - Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Nadiia KICHENOK (UKR) vs. Destanee AIAVA (AUS) / Astra SHARMA (AUS)



COURT 13 - 10:30 a.m. start

Yarra Valley Classic - Mayar SHERIF (EGY) vs. Nina STOJANOVIC (SRB)

Yarra Valley Classic - Anastasija SEVASTOVA (LAT) vs. Madison BRENGLE (USA)

Gippsland Trophy - Bernarda PERA (USA) vs. [WC] Olivia GADECKI (AUS)

Gippsland Trophy - Patricia Maria TIG (ROU) vs. Timea BABOS (HUN)

Gippsland Trophy - Kaja JUVAN (SLO) vs. WANG Yafan (CHN)



Tournament Previews: Barty, Halep head the draws at opening Melbourne WTA 500 events

GIPPSLAND TROPHY - FAST FACTS FOR DAY 1

In the only previous meeting between Jelena Ostapenko and Sara Errani, Errani won in three sets at the 2015 US Open. 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko is one of four Grand Slam champions in the Gippsland Trophy draw, while 2012 Roland Garros finalist Errani seeks her first win over a Top 50 player since April 2018.

This will be the first meeting between Kaia Kanepi and wildcard Astra Sharma. 35-year-old Kanepi, the oldest player in the Gippsland Trophy draw, posted a 15-2 record against players ranked outside the Top 100 last season. Former World No.15 Kanepi is a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist and won the 2012 Brisbane singles title.

Daria Kasatkina won her only prior meeting with Mihaela Buzarnescu, notching a victory at 2019 San Jose where Buzarnescu was the defending champion. Buzarnescu is seeking her first WTA main-draw match-win since being affected by injuries in September 2019.

YARRA VALLEY CLASSIC - FAST FACTS FOR DAY 1

40-year-old Venus Williams, the oldest player in the Yarra Valley Classic draw, has won her only prior clash with Arantxa Rus, which came at the 2018 Billie Jean King Cup. That previous match against Rus was seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams's 1,000th professional match.

Head to Head More Head to Head 1 - Matches Played 0

Rus is looking for her best win by ranking since defeating then-World No.52 Iga Swiatek at 2020 Rome. With that win over Swiatek, Rus was the last player to beat the Polish teenager before Swiatek went on to win her first Grand Slam title at 2020 Roland Garros.

Marie Bouzkova has a win over Australian legend Samantha Stosur in their only prior meeting, which came at 2019 Brisbane. 2011 US Open champion Stosur is playing her first WTA Tour-level event since contesting the 2020 Australian Open in January 2020, and her first match at any level since a second-round loss to Vera Zvonareva at the WTA 125 tournament at Indian Wells in March 2020.

Viktoria Kuzmova defeated Daria Gavrilova in their only prior encounter, at the 2019 Miami Open. Kuzmova is looking for her first Tour-level main-draw match-win since reaching the Lyon quarterfinals in March of 2020. Former Top 20 player Gavrilova missed the entire 2020 Australian swing due to injury.