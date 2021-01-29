Former Top 30 player Camila Giorgi and a pair of seeds, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Nadia Podoroska, were among the early winners on Monday at the Yarra Valley Classic.

Stay tuned and refresh this page for Yarra Valley Classic updates throughout the day! Also, keep tabs on Day 2 of the Gippsland Trophy, also occurring at Melbourne Park, here!

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Former Top 30 player Camila Giorgi will be the first opponent for reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the latter's return to Melbourne Park at the Yarra Valley Classic.

The 29-year-old Italian, now ranked World No.76, beat French teenager Clara Burel in first-round action on Monday, 6-4, 6-3, to secure just her second win since last summer's US Open.

Despite serving eight double faults and losing serve three times, prowess on return and five breaks against Burel proved more than enough for the Italian to move safely through the opening round encounter.

Kenin and Giorgi have never played, but the World No.4 will bid for an eighth consecutive victory on Australian soil when they take the court on Tuesday.

Seeds Pavlyuchenkova, Podoroska cruise in tournament debuts, Pironkova vexes Vekic again

There was little trouble on offer for the No.11 and No.14 seeds in their tournament debuts, as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Nadia Podoroska combined to lose just nine games in their first round matches.

The Russian, noted lover of the courts at Melbourne Park as a three-time quarterfinalist at the Australian Open, raced out of the gates against the Japanese No.3 in their third career meeting, winning eight of the first nine games in just over 30 minutes played.

Though Doi put up some late resistance in the second set - she got back even from a 4-2 deficit - she proved unable to push ahead.

The left-hander dropped serve for a fourth time in the penultimate game and was unable to convert either of two break point chances to extend the match, securing the Russian her 350th WTA victory.

Later in the afternoon, 2020 WTA Newcomer of the Year Podoroska scored her first win of the new season in just under an hour and a half over World No.244 Francesca Jones of Great Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Jones has drawn interest from media and fans both in her home country and abroad after winning three qualifying matches in Dubai to assure her Grand Slam main draw debut later this month.

The 20-year-old was born with a rare genetic condition called Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EED), and has a thumb and three fingers on each hand and seven toes.

In a match that was closer than the scoreline suggested, Podoroska largely had all the answers in the face of pressure from Jones. In the penultimate game of the match, however, the Brit battled to hold in an 18-point, six deuce service game in which she saved four match points, and only succumbed to defeat after breaking serve for the first time.

One seeded player who was not as fortunate on Monday was No.9 Donna Vekic, who was beaten by Tsetvetana Pironkova for the second time in four events since the Bulgarian returned to tennis last summer.

After earning a 6-4, 6-1 win in the third round in Flushing Meadows, Pironkova rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over the No.9 seed to advance through to the third round.

The Bulgarian, who spent more than two years away from the sport while raising a son, could next face Serena Williams once more in her second act: while the former World No.31 lost a three-set quarterfinal to Williams in New York, she was the beneficiary of a second-round walkover by the 23-time Grand Slam champion at the French Open last fall.

2021 Yarra Valley Classic Highlights: Pironkova Powers Past Vekic

Stay tuned for more on Day 2

Karolina Pliskova and Serena Williams are among those in action as play continues on Monday. Click here for the full order of play, which also consists of matches from the Gippsland Trophy.