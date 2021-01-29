Judy Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid, the two Aussie members of the iconic Original 9, will be celebrated with every coin toss on the main courts at the first Grand Slam of the year.

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian Open’s 2021 Commemorative Coin has been revealed by tournament sponsor ANZ, and this year it pays tribute to the two Aussie members of the trailblazing Original 9 – Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid.

Fed up with the gender pay gap that existed in tennis at the time, the Original 9 signed $1 contracts with promoter Gladys Heldman to play at the Virginia Slims Invitational in Houston in September, 1970. This act, in defiance of the sport’s male-dominated establishment, launched women’s professional tennis as fans around the world enjoy it today.

Fifty years later, the commemorative coins will be thrown by more than 150 ANZ Tennis Hot Shot participants – also known as the Coin Crew – at the start of each main arena match at this fortnight’s Australian Open. Each limited-edition coin will then be gifted to the kids to remind them of the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s an honor to be featured on the 2021 ANZ Commemorative Coin,” said Dalton, the four times Australian doubles champion who was singles runner-up to Billie Jean King at Wimbledon in 1968.

Photo by Tennis Australia

“I’m thrilled that Kerry and I will inspire the next generation of young tennis players through our achievements and it is a privilege that we have been able to be involved in their special Australian Open moment.”

“I have fond memories from the many Australian Open tournaments,” added Melville Reid, who won the singles title at her home Slam in January, 1977, and won the doubles title twice.

“I am moved to be featured on the ANZ Commemorative Coin and be an advocate alongside Judy for the many amazing women in tennis.”

This year sees the ANZ Commemorative Coin issued for the fourth time; previous editions featured current wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott and Australian tennis legends Rod Laver and Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program provides additional resources for clubs and schools, for children between three and 12 years of age, making tennis more accessible for everyone – encouraging those to get outside and enjoy tennis.

The program uses smaller courts, lighter racquets, lower nets and low compression balls making it suitable for children of all abilities.

The other seven members of the Original 9 are Americans: Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss.