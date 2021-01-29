Elise Mertens hoists a championship trophy in Australia once again, as the Belgian defeated Kaia Kanepi for her sixth career WTA singles title at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne.

After two runner-up finishes in 2020, Elise Mertens is back in the winner’s circle Down Under.

The No.7-seeded Belgian defeated Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi, 6-4, 6-1, to collect her sixth career WTA singles title at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne.

In their last clash at Roland Garros last year, Mertens needed to go all the way to a final-set tiebreak before quelling Kanepi and leveling their head-to-head at 1-1. This time, the top Belgian needed just 68 minutes to grab her first title since triumphing in Doha nearly two years ago.

World No.20 Mertens out-winnered powerful Kanepi 18 to 14 and converted all four of the break points she held during the affair, extending her run of excellence in Australia.

Mertens claimed her first WTA singles title in Hobart in 2017, defended that crown the next season, and went on to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal weeks later at the 2018 Australian Open.

Kanepi, who at age 35 was the oldest player in the draw, was unable to win her fifth WTA singles title, but the former World No.15 and six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist has to be pleased by making her first singles final on tour since 2013.

An early break culminating with a divine backhand winner down the line helped Mertens zip ahead to a quick 3-0 lead, but the Belgian was unable to serve out the set at 5-3 as Kanepi powered to a break of her own. Mertens, though, came out on top in rallies at the end of the opener to seal another break and claim the one-set lead.

Mertens collected six straight games as she cruised to a 5-0 lead in the second set, punctuating that run with an ace to bring herself to match game. Kanepi got on the scoreboard and was able to swat away Mertens’s first match point at 5-1, but the Belgian converted her second chance with her fifth ace of the day.

Czech it out: top seeds win doubles title

The Gippsland Trophy doubles final between the top two-seeded teams went the way of No.1-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, who stopped the Chan sisters from Chinese Taipei, Latisha and Hao-ching, 6-3, 7-6(4).

In a match where three of the four players have hit World No.1 in the WTA doubles rankings (both Czechs and Latisha Chan), it was the 2018 Roland Garros and Wimbledon champions who came out on top in a 92-minute affair.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were more dominant when returning the second serves of the Chans, taking 64 percent of those points en route to victory. It was a welcome return to the winner's circle for the Czechs, who clinched their first title since triumphing in Shenzhen in January of 2020.