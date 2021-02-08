No.5 seed Elina Svitolina hasn't lost a set through the first three rounds of the Australian Open, and will next face American Jessica Pegula for a spot in the quarterfinals.

No.5 seed Elina Svitolina made it three straight-sets wins in as many matches through the first week of the Australian Open courtesy of a 6-4, 6-0 win over No.26 seed Yulia Putintseva on Saturday.

After losing the pair's first meeting back in 2012, Svitolina has now won six straight matches against her former junior peer, including four in straight sets.

"I was expecting a tough battle today. We played some epic matches in the past. For me, was just important to play aggressive," Svitolina told reporters after the win.

"She has a very different game style from what I played my last two rounds, so it wasn't easy at the beginning to adjust. As soon as I was feeling better, I just stepped my game, and it was quite a comfortable win after."

A break down twice in the first set, Svitolina found her form in the set's late stages to sprint through to a 83-minute victory: from 4-3, down the Ukrainian won nine straight games to book a spot in the second week of the Australian Open for a third time.

"It was very tough at the beginning. I did few errors that I hoped I would not do. She was playing good at the beginning. She was making lots of balls back. She was really playing good. For me, the key was just to try to find my game, try to deal with what she's giving. I think I dealt with that quite good. I was very happy I could win from 3-4 to, nine games in a row." - Elina Svitolina on her third-round victory

The two-time quarterfinalist will next face breakout American Jessica Pegula, who rolled past Kristina Mladenovic, 6-2, 6-1, to seal a spot in her first fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The pair played in Abu Dhabi last month in the first tournament of the season, where Svitolina earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the first round.

"She's playing very aggressive," Svitolina said of the American. "I think she picked up her game quite good for the past I think year. I'm expecting a tough battle against her. She's a good competitor. It's going to be a tough one."

Saturday's victory was Pegula's second over Mladenovic in as many weeks, as she also beat the Frenchwoman in the first round of the Yarra Valley Classic.

Needing just 68 minutes to sail through the match inside John Cain Arena, Pegula hammered 21 winners and broke serve six times.

"I think I'm just playing with a lot of confidence and being really aggressive. I'm attacking a lot with my forehand and keeping people pressured at all times," Pegula told Tennis Channel after the match.

"I'm playing my return games really well, my serve games smart and I think that things are just clicking right now. This year, [my mindset] switched to just winning a round at a Slam to, 'Why can't I go deep at a Slam?' With setting my goals a little bit higher, plus the confidence from last year, I think it just happens. I'm just glad it's coming together right now."

On Svitolina, the American added: "We played in Abu Dhabi and it was close. Even though I lost in straights, I know with her, when I get my chances, I have to take them and do the best I can. I'm just going out there, playing my game and adapting when I need to. I'm just going to stick to my game plan and try to take my chances."

