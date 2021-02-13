When the chase for victory becomes replaced with solidarity, and the stage resets for a greater crusade, here is a collection of portraits that embody each athlete’s individual path.

Welcome to the Melbourne edition of #HerTrueSelf. Shot and directed by Radka Leitmeritz via FaceTime, she captured an inside look at eight players in an effort to look at their new normal. Since childhood, these women have known life to be a globe-trotting tournament grind, but since last March, their worlds have shifted from everything they have known. When the chase for victory becomes replaced with solidarity, and the stage resets for a greater crusade, here is a collection of portraits that embody each athlete’s individual path. Yet together, they are a community of women forced to envision a new version of their pursuit -- wherever and whatever that may look like.

Barbora Strycova

Barbora was the first player who was willing to experiment and try this crazy idea about a remote shoot via FaceTime. Since she was completely alone, we had to be really creative to fix her iPhone on a lamp or foam roller. I loved shooting her not because she is pretty and photogenic, but because she is always so open-minded and her creative energy is truly inspiring. She is a huge fighter on and off the court!

Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Bethanie was in the quarantine with her husband, and they were such a great team to work with. Her contagious smile made the room shine on a rainy Melbourne day, and we had so many ideas that we could not stop.

Su-Wei Hsieh

Su-wei for me is a tennis unicorn -- so strong and so fragile in the same time. Nobody can be more inspiring to shoot or watch to play for me then a person with such a huge load of unique style and personality. I was really happy when we got her on board.

Iga Swiatek

I was really excited to meet the young champion and discover her sweet and kind personality of the court and her Dutch paintings like beauty.

Danielle Collins

Since this was not my first time meeting Danielle in front of my camera, we had a complicity, which always makes the process easier. I love her passionate personality. Always a huge smile on her face, intelligent humor, great sense of style and love for beautiful jewelry.

Karolina Pliskova

We all know how dangerous she can be on court, but she is also dangerously chic and elegant. [The photos we took of her] tall model-like body from the hotel room and huge window made it look like a doll house. I am very excited to have Karolina on board for this project.

Elina Svitolina

We shared just a little moment, but I am huge fan of Elina on court. Her funny Instagram and great sense of fashion -- I wanted to capture her completely stripped down from all that social media sophistication and photographed her in her most natural pure beauty.

Aryna Sabalenka

Since the first time I met Aryna while ago, I loved to take pictures of her. She is so fun to work with, loves the camera, fashion and life. She radiates confidence and all that beautiful combination. Her down-to-earth personality, big heart and cute smile is always endless inspiration to photograph, and she is just simply “cool.”