No.25 seed Karolina Muchova rallied from a set and a break down to stop No.1 Ashleigh Barty's bid for a home Slam in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

No.25 seed Karolina Muchova advanced to her first major semifinal at the Australian Open after mounting a stunning comeback to oust World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old Czech will face either US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady or unseeded Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the winner set to make their maiden major final.

Muchova has yet to lose a match in 2021, extending her record to 8-0 after her first career win over a World No.1. Muchova came into Wednesday's match riding the confidence of two big wins over No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova and No.18 seed Elise Mertens. Playing just her third main draw at the Australian Open, Muchova had yet to drop a set en route to her second major quarterfinal.

Barty raced to a clean opening set in just 25 minutes. While the Aussie kept a clean sheet, hitting 6 winners to just 6 unforced errors, Muchova started sluggishly. The Czech hit 1 winner to 16 unforced errors and served at just 44 percent in the opening set.

Down a break at 2-1 in the second set, Muchova took a medical timeout off court after receiving a visit from the physio and the doctor. Play resumed nine minutes later, and Barty struggled to regain her rhythm. Muchova broke the Barty serve for the first time to get back on serve at 2-2 and then forced Barty to save break points at 3-2 to hold. Facing break point at 30-40, Barty found her third ace of the match to get to deuce and then saved a second break point with a well-constructed point to earn a forehand miss. The Aussie went on to hold.

Looking to shorten rallies, Muchova stepped up her aggressive gameplan. An all-court player with great touch and feel, Muchova's net play flourished and she began to flatten out her forehand to get Barty into a more defensive shell.

Again Muchova put Barty's serve under pressure at 3-4, and while Barty did well to save another pair of break points, the World No.1 double-faulted at deuce and then misfired on a short forehand to give Muchova the break. Muchova held with ease off three straight errors from the Barty racquet, taking the set 6-3.

Muchova continued to ride her momentum at the start of the final set. She broke Barty immediately at 15 and then held off the break-back. Barty earned two break points at 1-0, 15-40, but played two tentative points to give Muchova a chance to attack and wipe out both chances.

Barty earned a critical hold from 0-30 down to get on the board at 2-1. But Muchova remained the steadier player down the stretch. On the big points, Muchova was the one playing aggressively and taking her chances and she was rewarded accordingly. From 2-2, Muchova reeled off the final four games, including a gutsy close in the final game to save three break points to close the door on Barty's bid for a home Slam.

Muchova's comeback over Barty was her third notable comeback win of her standout tournament. Against compatriot and practice partner Pliskova, Muchova ran off the last seven games from 0-5 down in the second set to win 7-5, 7-5 in the third round. Then, against red-hot Mertens, Muchova overcame a slow start to claw back from a 0-4 deficit to win 7-6(5), 7-5. Against Barty, Muchova would win 12 of the final 15 games to add her name to the Czech Republic's deep bench of Slam semifinalists.

More to come...