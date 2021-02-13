Jennifer Brady made her second Grand Slam semifinal in the last two hardcourt majors after overcoming fellow American and good friend Jessica Pegula in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

In an all-American showdown, No.22 seed Jennifer Brady charged past her good friend Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, to clinch a spot in the Australian Open semifinals.

Brady continued her run of superb form at hardcourt Grand Slam events of late, marching into her second semifinal in the last two major events on that surface. Brady made her major breakthrough at the 2020 US Open, where she reached the final four before losing in three sets to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

61st-ranked Pegula was the last player to beat Brady before that US Open run, and the unseeded player was a set away from a second win in their two meetings. However, it was Brady who commanded the final two sets as she picked up a win in one hour and 40 minutes.

Brady had dropped only 17 games en route to the quarterfinals, being broken just twice in her first four matches. Pegula doubled that total, breaking Brady four times on the day, but Brady converted seven of her 10 break points to ultimately storm to victory. The first serve was again key for Brady: she got just under half of her first serves into play, but when she did, she won 82 percent of those points (and specifically went 12-for-12 in the third set).

Brady will now face No.25 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals, after the Czech stupendously reached her first-ever major semifinal with a stunning upset of World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in the day's first quarterfinal.

Pegula got off to a flying start, winning her first eight service points of the match while breaking Brady in the third game en route to 4-2. Brady, though, slammed four aces in a row to hold for 4-3 before leveling the set at 4-4.

Brady, however, could not maintain her momentum and was stymied in the following game, dropping serve with a double fault before Pegula coolly served out the opener. Brady committed 17 unforced errors in the first set, while Pegula kept that number lower, with only seven miscues.

Jennifer Brady exults after winning her 2021 Australian Open quarterfinal match over good friend Jessica Pegula. Photo by Getty Images

The second set was a turnaround for Brady, as she lowered her unforced error count to six, matching her winner count, and pulled her first serve percentage to a more manageable number (57 percent) to sweep to a 5-2 lead. Brady broke Pegula at love to tie up the match at one set apiece.

In the decider, Pegula gritted out a barnburner of an opening game, breaking Brady on her fifth chance of the battle to take the 1-0 lead. But that would prove to be a minor blip as an unfazed Brady broke back straight away, then held for 2-1 with two consecutive aces.

Brady’s ferocious forehands and steadily improving backhands forced errors from the racquet of Pegula as she reeled off game after game in the final set. With her power game clicking, Brady notched a love hold to win her sixth straight game and close out the victory over her compatriot and friend.

