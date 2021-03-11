Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko struck 26 winners in 52 minutes and dropped just four games against Paula Badosa in the first round of the St Petersburg Ladies trophy.

The Latvian needed only 52 minutes to dismiss Badosa, during which she fired 26 winners to only eight unforced errors. The victory avenged a surprise loss at Roland Garros last year where, having upset No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova with a stellar performance in the second round, Ostapenko crashed out to Badosa 6-4, 6-3 in the third.

Thriving in the indoor conditions, Ostapenko's serve was the bedrock of her game. Maintaining a 66% first serve percentage, 17 of her deliveries went unreturned (including four aces). She conceded just nine points on serve and did not face a break point.

Additionally, just about every facet of Ostapenko's game turned to gold. The dropshot was particularly useful in the first set, including an exquisite dropshot-lob-dropshot combination as she served it out. However, the 2017 Roland Garros champion's trademark power was very much in evidence, too, as she blitzed return winners into the corners and swatted away every drive volley she took on.

No crimes, just punishment from @JelenaOstapenk8 in St. Petersburg 📖



26 winners in 52 minutes for the No.6 seed!#FormulaTX pic.twitter.com/lM9fUo8bfl — wta (@WTA) March 15, 2021

Badosa, who was fresh off the Lyon semifinals a fortnight ago, was a spectator for much of the match. Next up for Ostapenko will be either Vera Lapko or qualifier Jaqueline Cristian.

Earlier, Aliaksandra Sasnovich also delivered a performance of top-quality baseline hitting in recovering from a set down to defeat Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. The Belarusian took some time to find her radar but raced away with the match once she did, striking 29 winners to 28 unforced errors.