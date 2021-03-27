Six Grand Slam champions, red-hot underdogs and scintillating matchups. You can chalk this one up to one of the best days of tennis all year.

Late Sunday night, Bianca Andreescu edged out Amanda Anisimova in a tight three-set match to reach the Round of 16 at the Miami Open.

If Andreescu was hoping to play her way back into form after missing all of 2020, her 2-hour, 44-minute battle was a good start. Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, won't have much time to recover. On Monday evening, she will take on Garbine Muguruza, who also survived a three-setter in her last match.

Which brings us to Manic Monday in Miami, one of the great days in all of tennis in which every player left in the draw will take the court.

It’s a marquee lineup that includes six surviving former Grand Slam champions: Andreescu and Muguruza, along with Ashleigh Barty, Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka.

Here are the Sweet 16 matches to savor:

Top Half

No.1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No.14 Victoria Azarenka

Last year, Barty reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, played the Qatar Total Open in February – then shut it down for the season when the Covid-19 virus took hold. She didn’t leave her native Australia for more than a year.

And now Barty says, she may be on the road for six months, at the very least.

“[Coach Craig Tyzzer]and I are ultimately prepared to stay away for the season,” Barty said after beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2. “Obviously with the quarantine laws in Australia, we do our two weeks’ quarantine in a hotel, and there is actually not a lot of space in the season to be able to do that just to get home for the two weeks. So at this stage we’re planning to be away until after the US Open and potentially right to the end of season.

2021 Miami Highlights: Azarenka books Round of 16 berth after Kerber win

“Without a doubt it was something that was new to me, new to try and wrap my head around and comprehend where we’re going to be away for such an extended period. Of course, there were tears the days leading up. There were tears when I did finally leave, and then when we left. No, but I’m certainly happy to be here now. We are in the rhythm of playing and I think being back out on court and competing is bringing a smile to my face.”

That was in evidence after her clean performance against Ostapenko.

Azarenka, too, seemed thrilled to advance. She beat Kerber – a three-time Grand Slam champion – for the ninth time in 10 tries to set up a showdown with her former doubles partner. Azarenka and Barty were a formidable doubles team in 2019, where they won the title in Rome and made the final of the US Open.

“Obviously, the pandemic and the restriction that Australia has, we haven’t seen much of Ash, so it’s a bit harder to judge where her game is at,” Azarenka said in her post-match press conference. “In Australia, she produced some incredible tennis. I mean, she’s a very talented player. I always have been a huge fan of her game and the way she plays, the way she kind of handles herself. She has a lot of variety. She has pretty much every single shot there is.

“She’s going to be a great match.”

They’ve split two career meetings, at Tokyo in 2018 and the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup.

“I know she had an exceptional year last year,” Barty said. “She’s a great friend of mine, a brilliant player and someone who I respect and look up to a lot for the way she’s handled herself throughout her career.”

Anastasija Sevastova vs. Ana Konjuh

Here’s a blast from the distant past: These two have met only once, with Sevastova taking a three-set match four years ago in Mallorca.

Konjuh has been the story of the tournament. As a 19-year-old she was ranked No. 20 in July 2017. Then a series of elbow surgeries – four, to be precise – knocked her far down the tennis ladder.

“Thankfully all of that is behind me right now,” Konjuh told reporters later. “But in those key moments where you’re sick of everything and you’re just questioning yourself like should I go back and is it worth it and whatnot, I just remembered why I started playing this sport and why I love it so much and just the feeling that I had when I was in the top and having these great results and what it meant to me.

KONJUH BELIEVE IT 🙌



🇭🇷 @anakonjuh defeats Swiatek to make it back-to-back Top 20 wins and reach Round 4 in Miami!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/QqQ8NF2zML — wta (@WTA) March 27, 2021

“So, I decided I'm not going to stop until I do everything there is, every possibility to help me. Here we are.”

She had only one WTA main-draw match (a loss to Amanda Anisimova) coming in, but Miami’s tournament officials granted her a wildcard – and it’s paid off wildly. She beat No. 70-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the first round, then No.18 seed Madison Keys in the second. Her third-round victory over Swiatek represented her second straight Top 20 win and first three consecutive match wins since Auckland in 2017.

“Obviously [Swiatek] is a great player and great champion,” Konjuh said. “I just wanted to stay mentally in it in those key moments just to be able to, you know, produce some great shots. I did that.”

Sevastova, who received a walkover from Halep, is through to the Miami Round of 16 for the first time.

No.5 Elina Svitolina vs. No.9 Petra Kvitova

Kvitova took down No.17 Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-2 in a scant 58 minutes in the third round. Kvitova did not face a break point. Konta was looking for first back-to-back wins in 2021, and her first Top 10 win since 2019 US Open.

"I have to say that I'm very pleased how I played today, for sure," Kvitova said. "I played Jo many times, and I know how difficult it is to play her. I lost to her in Wimbledon which was very, very painful.

"I just knew what I have to play and what I can expect from her, and I tried to play pretty aggressive from the beginning and that was the key for sure from the beginning."

Svitolina dispatched No.30 Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Head to Head More Head to Head 7 - Matches Played 2

Although Kvitova has dominated this matchup, recording a 7-2 head-to-head advantage, their most recent encounter was the 2018 WTA Finals, when Svitolina prevailed in straight sets.

"It's true that it's a pretty long time [since] we played each other, but we just had a practice here, as well. So we have been practicing a few times together.

"We know each other very well how we are playing and what the game we are using. We are not really playing a similar game, so I just will try to play my game. It's probably [the] only chance [for me] to beat her."

Svitolina is hoping to get back on track after a tough swing in Doha and Dubai, where she won only one match.

No.7 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No.19 Marketa Vondrousova

This could possibly be the closest Monday match to call.

Sabalenka took care of No.32 Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (4), 6-4.

And later, 2019 Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova upset No.11 seed Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Bencic was looking for her first Top 20 win since the 2019 WTA Finals. Vondrousova, you might recall, reached back-to-back quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami that same year.

The 21-year-old player from the Czech Republic scored a career-best fourth-round appearance at this year’s Australian Open and got to the quarterfinals of Miami two years ago.

Vondrousova holds a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head play, but the last match was nearly three years ago.

2021 Miami Highlights: Vondrousova edges Bencic in a thriller



Bottom Half

No.2 Naomi Osaka vs. No.16 Elise Mertens

Don’t sleep on this match.

Sure, Osaka has won 22 consecutive matches, but Mertens is a formidable opponent. She’s already been to two WTA semifinals this year – at Dubai and in Melbourne – and Sunday beat No.22 Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Osaka was granted a walkover when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew due to a right thigh injury.

Osaka leads the series 2-1, most recently beating Mertens in the 2020 Western & Southern Open semifinals.

“I mean, it’s always a tough opponent,” Mertens said of Osaka. “Yeah, I know how she plays. I mean, she’s in form, she’s winning a lot. It’s going to be an interesting match what I can do against her, but I’m definitely gonna give 100 percent.”

No.23 Maria Sakkari vs. No.29 Jessica Pegula

This is a quality match, with two players at the very top of their game.

Sakkari is 10-5 for the season, while Pegula is 14-5.

Sakkari is ranked No.25, only five spots below her best career ranking. The 25-year-old from Greece raced past unseeded Liudmila Samsonova 6-0, 6-1. The match required only 68 minutes and Sakkari won 60 of 91 points.

Pegula, meanwhile, is at a career-high ranking of No.33 and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She now has a WTA-high four victories over top 10 players this year after ousting No.6 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Previous to this year, Pegula had no top-10 victories.

It was the American’s third win over Pliskova in 24 days; Pegula won six of seven sets.

Sakkari won their only meeting, two years ago in Eastbourne, 6-2, 6-1.

“I think we played on grass, and I think she killed me,” Pegula said, smiling. “Yeah, I’m playing much better now. I know she’s been playing pretty well and kind of solidified her as a really good top player, dangerous, amazing athlete. Yeah, it will definitely be tough. Yeah, I’ll be ready for it.”

No.8 Bianca Andreescu vs. No.12 Garbine Muguruza

Andreescu overcame No.28 Amanda Anisimova 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-4.

The 20-year-old Canadian is playing only her third tournament since the end of 2019, after missing the entire 2020 season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Muguruza rallied to defeat wildcard Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Muguruza has never been to the fourth round in Miami.

“I’m not concerned about the day of rest, because I have been playing many matches back to back,” Muguruza said. “So I feel like, you know, it’s going to be a challenge, of course, because today was a very physical match and I could feel the heat and everything. But it’s for everybody. Everybody has to play tomorrow, so all the players that play today are in the same circumstances.”

No. 27 Ons Jabeur vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Jabeur, the 26-year-old from Tunisia, shocked No.4 Sofia Kenin 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. For context, consider that Kenin had won their four previous matches – and all eight sets. Jabeur, who orchestrated her third career win against a Top 5 opponent, sits at a career-high World No. 30 ranking.

Sorribes Tormo defeated No. 21 Elena Rybakina 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. The 24-year-old Spaniard is ranked No.58 and is a stellar 14-4 for 2021. She beat No. 14 Jennifer Brady in second round and already has a surprising 14 main-draw wins.

Jabeur holds a 4-1 head-to-head advantage, having won the past three – 2017 Shenzhen, 2018 Manchester and 2019 Rome – all in straight sets.