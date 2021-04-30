As she eyes Roland Garros, the Canadian star is set to make her debut at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

World No.6 Bianca Andreescu has entered the Internationaux de Strasbourg, a WTA 250 event that begins on May 23rd. Andreescu joins a strong field that includes French No.1 Caroline Garcia, 2020 runner-up Elena Rybakina, and American teenager Coco Gauff.

[ANDREESCU présente aux #IS21]



Actuelle n°6 au classement WTA, la Canadienne @Bandreescu_ 🇨🇦, jouera aux IS pour la première fois de sa carrière !

Gagnante de l'US Open 2019, ANDREESCU sera présente aux #IS21 pour tenter de décrocher le 4e titre de sa carrière🏅 ! pic.twitter.com/8rTKwSMr2T — WTA Strasbourg (@WTA_Strasbourg) May 3, 2021

The 2019 US Open champion, who powered her way to the final of the Miami Open last month, is currently recuperating after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open. She is also entered in next week's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

Andreescu's return to clay is a highly-anticipated event. The 21-year-old has played just one tour-level main draw match in her career, which came in the first round of 2019 Roland Garros. Still coming back from injury that year, Andreescu defeated Marie Bouzkova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 before withdrawing from the tournament.

Before her breakout 2019 season, Andreescu fell in Roland Garros qualifying twice.