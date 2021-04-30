World No.6 Bianca Andreescu has entered the Internationaux de Strasbourg, a WTA 250 event that begins on May 23rd. Andreescu joins a strong field that includes French No.1 Caroline Garcia, 2020 runner-up Elena Rybakina, and American teenager Coco Gauff. 

The 2019 US Open champion, who powered her way to the final of the Miami Open last month, is currently recuperating after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open. She is also entered in next week's Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome.

Andreescu's return to clay is a highly-anticipated event. The 21-year-old has played just one tour-level main draw match in her career, which came in the first round of 2019 Roland Garros. Still coming back from injury that year, Andreescu defeated Marie Bouzkova, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 before withdrawing from the tournament.

Before her breakout 2019 season, Andreescu fell in Roland Garros qualifying twice. 

