We're down to the semifinals in Madrid. How will the action play out? We tackle the keys for each player.

The semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open are set.

On Thursday, Paula Badosa will try to take out World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, while No.5 Aryna Sabalenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova square off in the second semifinal.

What are the keys for each player to reach the final? Our intrepid tennis gurus are here to lend us some insight.

No.1 Barty vs. Badosa

Key for Barty

Fifteen consecutive wins on red clay and riding an eight-match winning streak. So what's the key for the World No.1 to advance past the semis and make her tour-leading fourth final of the season? Just keep doing what you're doing, Ash.

Barty is into her first Madrid semifinal off back-to-back wins over reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova. Now she gets a chance to avenge one of her three losses of the season. Badosa beat Barty 6-4, 6-3 on Charleston's green clay last month.

Badosa will have the confidence of out-playing Barty in Charleston. It was a sub-par day for the Miami champion, who was understandably gassed and reacclimating to clay. Badosa out-aced Barty (the tour's ace leader) seven to four, won 71.1% of her first-serve points to Barty's sub-par 58.7%, and held her to 23.5% second-serve points won. Those are numbers you simply don't expect to see from one of the best servers in the game.

Having found her rhythm in Stuttgart, Barty's serve is back on track. In fact, she's winning her service games at a higher rate on clay than she was on the hardcourts. Barty has won 88.9% of her service games through four matches in Madrid, up from her season average of 81.2%. She's also winning a majority of her second-serve points, posting a 56.1% winning percentage, compared to her season average of 49.2%. And when she's found her back against the wall, her confidence has delivered in the clutch. Barty has saved 80.0% of the break points she's faced, up from her 63.8% season average. As a result, she's been broken just five times in Madrid. Badosa has been broken 12 times.

The rematch will turn on how well Barty's serve holds up to the Badosa return game. To her credit, the Spaniard is outperforming her season averages this week as well, winning 75.6% of her service games (season average 57.4%) and 49.0% of her return games (season average: 37.2%). But if Barty keeps doing what she's been doing on her serve, the Aussie will get her revenge. --Courtney Nguyen

Watch This: Barty laughs off hilarious miss vs. Kvitova in Madrid win

Key for Badosa

Wildcard Paula Badosa is the outsider in the semifinal lineup. The 23-year-old is the only one of the four yet to crack the Top 50 or even reach a WTA final. But she has momentum, crowd support and a crucial head-to-head in her favor. Badosa currently sits at a career high of World No.62, and this week marks her fourth semifinal run in the past nine months.

The Spaniard's surge dates back to September last year, when she hired former ATP player Javier Martí as her coach, and she has spoken this week about the commitment to hard work he has instilled. That paid off in an eye-catching way a month ago in Charleston, where Badosa captured her first two Top 20 wins, over Belinda Bencic and Barty, to reach the last four.

This week, Badosa reprised her upset over Bencic despite admitting to nerves, and she now has the opportunity to pull off another repeat. In Charleston, she out-aced Barty to deliver the World No.1's sole loss since February, and said afterwards that her comfort on clay had been key.

This week, the 2015 Roland Garros girls' champion will also have the crowd on her side. Badosa is the first Spanish woman to reach the semifinals in tournament history and has been buoyed by home support throughout her run - most noticeably in an electric evening thriller that saw her pull off a 6-7(0), 7-6(3), 6-0 comeback over Anastasija Sevastova. If Badosa can harness that energy and ally it to the tennis that has already taken down Barty, her Cinderella story could have a perfect ending. -- Alex Macpherson

No.5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Key for Sabalenka

After dismantling Simona Halep in the Stuttgart semifinals earlier this month, Aryna Sabalenka giggled through her response about the difference between winning and losing: “I just have to stay really calm, and this is the big difference. Usually when I'm losing, it’s when I’m getting very frustrated about everything and my mind is not in the game. When I’m staying calm, thinking about the right things, for example about the game [laughs], then it helps me to win.”

Composure has become key to Sabalenka’s surge through the 2021 clay-court season, where she is 8-1, including a pristine run through the Mutua Madrid Open so far. The Sabalenka game plan is always evident: power plays, all the time. A switch, though, has recently flipped.

Watch 'em all: Sabalenka's 40 winners vs. Kasatkina in Madrid

In the past, a bevy of winners would be matched by an equivalent (or much worse) number of unforced errors; Sabalenka would come through many of those matches in spite of herself. But with improved tranquility, Sabalenka has sharpened her power into something more controlled, and more deadly. Consider this week: Against Vera Zvonareva, Sabalenka had 37 winners to 27 unforced errors, a positive ratio of +10. Facing Daria Kasatkina, the ratio was +7. She went +12 against Jessica Pegula and +6 in a shortened match against Elise Mertens.

Facing fellow power player Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals, the match will likely be determined by who can retain control without sacrificing aggression. Given Sabalenka’s numbers this week, it’s hard to bet against her. At 23, she is maturing rapidly, and woe be to anyone who stands in her way should this keep up. -- Jason Juzwiak

Key for Pavlyuchenkova

Don’t wake up. Don’t give in to the fatigue. Keep doing what she’s been doing.

The 27-year-old Russian has ripped through the Madrid field, beating four consecutive Top 25 players: Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady and now, Karolina Muchova – who came in 6-0 against Top 20 players this season.

Pavlyuchenkova sounded exhausted afterward.

Fighter 💪@NastiaPav completes a major comeback over Muchova to advance to the @MutuaMadridOpen semifinals! pic.twitter.com/9SD9Srof92 — wta (@WTA) May 5, 2021

“I actually have no emotions right now,” she told reporters. “For some reason like I don’t feel anything, which is weird. I guess I’m really tired right now, emotionally drained.”

Against the red-hot Sabalenka, Pavlyuchenkova needs to continue her tidy service; she’s converted 19 of 32 break points (59.4%) and saved 16/28 (57.1%). If she can wait out Sabalanka’s blistering but sometimes inconsistent first serve, Pavlyuchenkova can do damage on those seconds.

“She’s an amazing ball-striker, very good serve,” Pavlyuchenkova said of Sabalenka. “Sabalenka can get very emotional, so let’s see.”

Sabalenka is playing terrific ball, but as Pavlyuchenkova pointed out, she has been known to get excitable under duress. Pavlyuchenkova showed enormous composure against Muchova, erasing a 1-4 second-set deficit and winning her second tiebreaker in an hour’s time. She’ll need more of the same against Sabalenka, who allowed Mertens all of one game in their quarterfinal before the Belgian retired.

The biggest challenge will be ignoring all those physical complaints with another forceful mental performance. -- Greg Garber