World No.1 Ashleigh Barty prevailed in her opening match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Wednesday, defeating Yaroslava Shvedova 6-4, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

Despite the routine scoreline, it was not all smooth sailing for the top seed early, as she had to fight through a challenging first set before notching the one-hour and 18-minute victory over the former World No.25 from Kazakhstan who is on the comeback trail.

The tour leader in match-wins so far this season with 26, Barty has now matched her best-ever performance in Rome in her third appearance at the event. Barty reached the third round in her last showing in 2019.

Barty rebounded from a shaky start to the match, where she fell behind an early break and was pressed by Shvedova through the majority of the opening frame. Nevertheless, the Australian overcame a spate of errors to take command as the match progressed, and eventually converted five of her six break points, fired seven aces, and won 64 percent of points returning Shvedova's second serve.

World No.665 Shvedova, in the main draw on a protected ranking, defeated Martina Trevisan in the first round this week for her first WTA main-draw victory since her return to the tour last year, following surgery and the birth of her children. Her run ended today as she was unable to claim the second Top 5 win of her career.

More unforced errors than expected flew from Barty’s racquet in the early stages of the opening set, and after a wide forehand in the first game, Shvedova had already broken the World No.1. Strong deliveries by Shvedova helped her survive a break point in the next game, and she continued to use her serve to power through games with aplomb as she held her lead through 4-2.

However, Barty tightened up her game at that point and turned the set around, starting with a break back for 4-4 after miscues by Shvedova. Then, faced with another break point at a tense moment, Barty swiped that chance away with two straight aces en route to a hold for 5-4. Rejuvenated by those escapes, Barty dominated with her forehand in the next game to force errors and break again for the one-set lead.

Shvedova made one last charge at the start of the second set, breaking Barty to edge to 2-1. But it was the World No.1 who dominated on return in that set, working with her fierce forehand to break Shvedova in the Kazakh’s last three service games and race to 5-1. Now in full control, Barty swept through an easy service game to close out the win, completing the clash with an error-forcing backhand.

Current World No.1 Barty was joined in the round of 16 by former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova. The 9th-seeded Czech, who won the Internazionali BNL d'Italia title in 2019 and was runner-up last year, dispatched Anastasija Sevastova, 6-2, 6-3, to claim her first win of the week.

Pliskova and Sevastova had a deadlocked 2-2 head-to-head coming into their tilt, but it was Pliskova who was in control of their latest encounter as she eased to victory in an hour and 11 minutes of play.

Powerful server Pliskova won 76 percent of her first-service points, and she was just as impressive on return, holding 13 break points on the day and converting six of those.

Pliskova had minimal trouble in the first set as she stormed to a 5-2 lead, then rocketed an ace to set up double set point. A double fault erased her first chance, but on the second, Pliskova found a forehand winner down the line to collect the one-set advantage.

The No.9 seed quickly jumped ahead by a double-break in the second set, leading 4-1, before Sevastova at last found her returning rhythm and clinched her first break of the day for 4-2. Pliskova slammed more down-the-line winners to reclaim the double-break and lead 5-2, but, serving for the match, the Czech could not finish the job and Sevastova moved to 5-3.

Pliskova, though, eventually came through in the subsequent game. A stirring shot in the corner forced an error from Sevastova and gave the Czech match point, and though the Latvian saved that chance, a netted backhand gave Pliskova a second opportunity. There, a Sevastova forehand found the net, and Pliskova made safe passage into the third round in Rome once again.

