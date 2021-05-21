Playing her first claycourt match in nearly two years, top seed Bianca Andreescu dropped just three games to debutante Andrea Lazaro Garcia in her Internationaux de Strasbourg opener.

Bianca Andreescu's long-awaited return to action at the Internationaux de Strasbourg was a swift one. The No.1 seed needed just 61 minutes to dispatch qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia 6-1, 6-2.

Andreescu, who returned from a 15-month layoff at the start of 2021, has had a stop-start season so far. The Canadian put together a stellar run to the Miami final in March, but was forced to retire while trailing Ashleigh Barty in the title match after sustaining a foot injury. A positive COVID-19 test meant that she was unable to compete in Madrid or Rome as planned.

Indeed, this is not the first disrupted clay swing Andreescu has endured. In her 2019 breakout season, a shoulder injury ruled her out of any lead-up tournaments to Roland Garros, and would force her to withdraw from Paris after winning her first-round match over Marie Bouzkova.

Today's contest was thus only the second WTA-level main draw match on clay of Andreescu's career. The 2019 US Open champion did not struggle against World No.279 Lazaro Garcia, 26, a Spaniard who had come through qualifying to make her WTA main draw debut.

Lazaro Garcia had competed in last year's Prague WTA 125 event, and ousted top seed Monica Niculescu in the second round. But there would be no repeat upset for the Florida International University alumna here.

Back in business 💪@Bandreescu_ secures her first win on clay in almost 2 years! #IS21 pic.twitter.com/N3zsFNwXcl — wta (@WTA) May 24, 2021

An error-strewn Lazaro Garcia was kept firmly at bay by Andreescu's power and spin. Andreescu was most troubled by herself: three double faults in the third game of the second set meant that she had to fend off break point for the only time in the match.

A strong serve did the trick, and Andreescu cruised from there. She sealed her third match point, and fifth break of serve, as Lazaro Garcia netted a forehand.

Earlier, Caroline Garcia joined Alizé Cornet to make it two former champions in the second round. The 2016 winner defeated Zarina Diyas 7-5, 6-2, snatching the key first-set break at its conclusion before racing away with the second set.

In a battle of qualifiers, Belgium's Maryna Zanevska scored her first WTA main draw win since Bucharest 2018, defeating Yuliya Hatouka 6-2, 6-1. Hatouka, a 21-year-old Belarusian, was also making her WTA main draw debut.