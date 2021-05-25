Rounding up the Top 32 seeds at Roland Garros, where No.1 Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Naomi Osaka are set to make their returns to Parisian clay for the first time since 2019.

The second Slam of the season is set to begin on Sunday, May 30 at Roland Garros. Who's hot? Who's not? And who benefitted from the unfortunate withdrawal of World No.3 Simona Halep?

Here are the 32 seeds for the 2021 French Open. The main draw was conducted on Thursday. Click here for a full draw analysis.

No.1 Ashleigh Barty

2021 Match Record: 27-5, won Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne 500), Miami, Stuttgart

2021 Clay Record: 13-3

Best 2021 clay result: Stuttgart champion, Madrid finalist

Best French Open result: Champion, 2019

No.2 Naomi Osaka

2021 Match Record: 13-3, won Australian Open

2021 Clay Record: 1-2

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid

Best French Open result: Third Round (2016, 2018, 2019)

No.3 Aryna Sabalenka

2021 Match Record: 25-7, won Abu Dhabi, Madrid

2021 Clay Record: 11-2

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Champion, Stuttgart finalist

Best French Open result: Third Round, 2020

No.4 Sofia Kenin

2021 Match Record: 7-8

2021 Clay Record: 0-3

Best 2021 clay result: Seeking first main-draw win of the clay season.

Best French Open result: Finalist, 2020

No.5 Elina Svitolina

2021 Match Record: 19-9

2021 Clay Record: 6-3

Best 2021 clay result: Stuttgart semifinals, Rome quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Three-time quarterfinalist (2015, 2017, 2020)

No.6 Bianca Andreescu

2021 Match Record: 11-3

2021 Clay Record: 2-0

Best 2021 clay result: Strasbourg Quarterfinal

Best French Open result: Second Round, 2019 (only main-draw appearance)

No.7 Serena Williams

2021 Match Record: 9-3

2021 Clay Record: 1-2

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Parma

Best French Open result: Three-time Champion (2002, 2013, 2015)

No.8 Iga Swiatek

2021 Match Record: 19-5, won Rome

2021 Clay Record: 8-1

Best 2021 clay result: Rome Champion

Best French Open result: Champion, 2020

The reigning Roland Garros champion earned the coveted No.8 seed after Halep's withdrawal, which means she cannot face a Top 8 seed before the quarterfinals. Had Swiatek been seeded No.9, she would have been projected to face a player seeded 5-8 in the Round of 16. That's a big boost.

No.9 Karolina Pliskova

2021 Match Record: 14-9

2021 Clay Record: 7-3

Best 2021 clay result: Rome finalist

Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2017

No.10 Belinda Bencic

2021 Match Record: 11-10

2021 Clay Record: 4-4

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Third Round, 2019

No.11 Petra Kvitova

2021 Match Record: 15-8

2021 Clay Record: 7-4

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Two-time semifinalist (2012, 2020)

No.12 Garbiñe Muguruza

2021 Match Record: 23-7

2021 Clay Record: 3-2

Best 2021 clay result: Rome Round of 16

Best French Open result: Champion, 2016

No.13 Jennifer Brady

2021 Match Record: 12-7

2021 Clay Record: 3-2

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Round of 16

Best French Open result: Second Round (2018, 2019)

No.14 Elise Mertens

2021 Match Record: 20-7

2021 Clay Record: 7-4

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2018

No.15 Victoria Azarenka

2021 Match Record: 6-2

2021 Clay Record: 1-0

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid

Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2013

No.16 Kiki Bertens

2021 Match Record: 2-4

2021 Clay Record: 2-1

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid

Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2016

No.17 Maria Sakkari

2021 Match Record: 16-9

2021 Clay Record: 4-3

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Round of 16

Best French Open result: Third Round (2018, 2020)

No.18 Karolina Muchova

2021 Match Record: 11-3

2021 Clay Record: 3-2

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Second Round, 2019

No.19 Johanna Konta

2021 Match Record: 3-6

2021 Clay Record: 1-2

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid

Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2019

No.20 Marketa Vondrousova

2021 Match Record: 10-8

2021 Clay Record: 1-3

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Stuttgart

Best French Open result: Finalist, 2019

No.21 Elena Rybakina

2021 Match Record: 8-9

2021 Clay Record: 2-3

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid

Best French Open result: Second Round, 2020

No.22 Petra Martic

2021 Match Record: 10-10

2021 Clay Record: 6-4

Best 2021 clay result: Rome semifinals

Best French Open result: Quarterfinalist, 2019

No.23 Madison Keys

2021 Match Record: 3-6

2021 Clay Record: 1-3

Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Rome

Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2018

No.24 Coco Gauff

2021 Match Record: 21-9, won Parma

2021 Clay Record: 12-3

Best 2021 clay result: Parma champion, Rome semifinalist

Best French Open result: Second Round, 2020

No.25 Ons Jabeur

2021 Match Record: 20-9

2021 Clay Record: 10-3

Best 2021 clay result: Charleston 500 Semifinal, Charleston 250 Final

Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2020

No.26 Angelique Kerber

2021 Match Record: 8-8

2021 Clay Record: 4-3

Best 2021 clay result: Rome Round of 16

Best French Open result: Two-time Quarterfinalist (2012, 208)

No.27 Alison Riske

2021 Match Record: 0-3

2021 Clay Record: 0-2

Best 2021 clay result: Seeking first main draw win of the clay season.

Best French Open result: Second Round, 2014

UPDATE: Due to injury, Riske withdrew on Friday after the draw was made. Paula Badosa will move into her spot in the draw as the No.33 seed.

No.28 Jessica Pegula

2021 Match Record: 18-8

2021 Clay Record: 4-2

Best 2021 clay result: Rome Quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Seeking first main draw win

No.29 Veronika Kudermetova

2021 Match Record: 24-11, won Charleston 500

2021 Clay Record: 13-3

Best 2021 clay result: Charleston Champion

Best French Open result: Third Round, 2019

No.30 Anett Kontaveit

2021 Match Record: 13-7

2021 Clay Record: 3-2

Best 2021 clay result: Stuttgart Quarterfinal

Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2018

No.31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2021 Match Record: 9-9

2021 Clay Record: 4-2

Best 2021 clay result: Madrid semifinalist

Best French Open result: Quarterfinal, 2011

No.32 Ekaterina Alexandrova

2021 Match Record: 12-10

2021 Clay Record: 3-3

Best 2021 clay result: Rome Round of 16, Stuttgart Quarterfinals

Best French Open result: Third Round (2019, 2020)

No.33 Paula Badosa

2021 Match Record: 19-7

2021 Clay Record: 13-2

Best 2021 clay result: Belgrade Champion, Madrid Semifinals

Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2020

