ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA –The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) has announced a new alliance with the University of Palermo (UP), offering player and tournament members, as well as staff, the opportunity to enroll in online Spanish language programs with full and partial scholarships at one of the most innovative and prestigious universities in Latin America, while also meeting the challenges and busy travel schedules on the WTA Tour.

The partnership highlights WTA's drive to offer world-class education to its members and expand development opportunities, providing valuable tools for the WTA’s elite athletes and subsequent professional careers. As part of the WTA initiative, UP will extend a variety of academic scholarships to WTA player and tournament members, legends, full-time employees, and coaches. These scholarships, ranging from 25-100% level scholarships, will apply towards UP’s Spanish-speaking online undergraduate degrees, online Master of Business Administration degree, as well as online individual certificate coursework and programs.

“As a global member organization, we’re pleased to offer customized educational benefits to our Spanish-speaking community,” said Micky Lawler, WTA President. “With the University of Palermo’s exceptional commitment and dedicated resources, the WTA can further its player development mission of empowering athletes through continued growth.”

"I strongly believe in the values of sport as a pillar of education. University of Palermo is proud to partner with the WTA, its history, and its inspiring athletes and tournaments. UP students and alumni are recognized for the positive impact they generate in society, leading a creative and innovative new generation. Our academic community is thrilled to receive the WTA players, their diversity, and experience," said Matias Popovsky, University of Palermo’s vice-rector.

University of Palermo's programs and courses provide the necessary flexibility for students who need to combine their studies with their professional life, with first class educational technology and the latest advances in the science of learning.