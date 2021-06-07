Former doubles World No.1 Barbora Krejcikova extended her winning streak to 10 and reach her first Grand Slam singles semifinal at Roland Garros with a straight-sets defeat of Coco Gauff.

Barbora Krejcikova surged into her first singles Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros with a 7-6(6), 6-3 defeat of No.24 seed Coco Gauff after saving five set points in the first set.

In the second, she led 5-0 but ultimately needed six match points to hold off a late-stage Gauff comeback. Overall, Krejcikova tallied 27 winners to 28 unforced errors, while Gauff's 25 winners were outweighed by 41 unforced errors. Both players struggled with inopportune double faults, with Krejcikova committing eight to Gauff's seven.

Krejcikova won the Roland Garros doubles crown in 2018 alongside Katerina Siniakova and reached World No.1 in that discipline the same year, but has seen her singles career take off in the past year. The Czech is currently ranked at a career high of World No.33 and has compiled a 24-9 record in 2021, including a run to the Dubai final in March and a maiden title two weeks ago in Strasbourg.

Indeed, this first-time encounter between debutantes in the last eight of a major also pitted two active nine-match winning streaks against each other. Gauff, 17, had also won her last tournament prior to Roland Garros in Parma and backed it up to become the youngest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since Nicole Vaidisova's semifinal run at Roland Garros 2006.

Krejcikova also now shares a record with compatriot Vaidisova. The pair both made their Grand Slam semifinal debut in Paris off the back of their Strasbourg title runs, and are the only champions in Strasbourg's 34-year history to go on to the Roland Garros final four.

The first set was a tense and narrowly contested affair, with little separating either player. Gauff settled quickly, striking six glorious groundstroke winners in the first three games alone and leaping into a 3-0 lead. But once Krejcikova found her groove on serve, she pegged the American back to 3-3 with a succession of redirected winners and aces.

Gauff again raised her level to advance to 5-3, and held her first set point after a pair of aces of her own. An impatient backhand error squandered it, though, and from then on it was Krejcikova who showed greater fortitude at the climax of the set.

🔟 match win streak!

Krejcikova faced another two set points serving down 5-6, forcing a Gauff error on the first and finding the line with a backhand winner on the second. A nervy tiebreak saw both players offering up a cascade of errors and double faults - until, trailing 4-6, Krejcikova hit her straps to win four straight points, three with forehand winners.

The edginess continued into the second set, but after Krejcikova denied Gauff opportunities in both of the first two games, the teenager fell away. From game point up at 0-1, Gauff lost 14 straight points, barely able to find the court. Krejcikova raced quickly to 5-0, and seemed to have it wrapped up when she struck two beautiful backhand winners to bring up triple match point at 5-1.

But Gauff showed real resilience to unleash her own backhand to escape that game, and embark on an improbable comeback with relish. Serving at 2-5, she escaped another pair of match points - and her game was beginning to click again.

The gulf was too much to make up, though. Krejcikova steadied herself, cut out the errors that had crept back in, and served out victory at the second time of asking with a love hold.