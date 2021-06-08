Barbora Krejcikova triumphed in a gripping marathon to reach her first-ever Grand Slam singles final at Roland Garros, saving a match point at 5-3 in the third set before outlasting Maria Sakkari in three hours and 18 minutes.

Krejcikova, now on an 11-match winning streak, saved a match point at 5-3 in the third set with a flying backhand winner, then needed five match points spanning two games before quelling the challenge from the Greek player and improving to 3-0 in their head-to-head rivalry.

After one of the ten longest matches of the season thus far, Krejcikova continued her meteoric rise through the singles rankings as she has made it into the championship match in only her fifth Grand Slam singles main draw. She will next play fellow first-time major finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, after the No.31 seed defeated Tamara Zidansek in the earlier semifinal.

Just eight months ago, when Roland Garros was last contested, 25-year-old Krejcikova was ranked World No.114 and playing Challenger events in preparation for the clay-court major. A career-best fourth-round run in Paris turned around her singles career, and the Czech is now on the verge of the Top 20 after breaking into her first Grand Slam singles final.

Krejcikova has had a superb clay-court season, which makes this not as much of a surprise as her unseeded status would imply. Barely outside the seedings at World No.33, Krejcikova held match points against eventual champion Iga Swiatek in Rome, then won her first WTA singles title in Strasbourg mere days before Roland Garros began

The upward trajectory has been rapid, but the Czech had already made waves at Grand Slam level. After a nearly flawless junior career in doubles alongside Katerina Siniakova, they paired to win Grand Slam doubles titles at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018, eventually propelling them both to WTA Doubles World No.1.

After falling behind a break two times in the opening three games, Krejcikova used her mettle to turn around the opening frame. From 1-3 down, Krejcikova won four games in a row, ending that run with a stellar lob on break point for a 5-3 lead.

Sakkari pressured the Czech’s serve to break at love in the next game, pulling back on serve. But Krejcikova came through with aplomb in the final stretch of the set, using her forehand and serve to power to a love hold for 6-5, then breaking an error-prone Sakkari to grasp the one-set lead.

A streaky second set started with Sakkari reeling off four games in a row, using her exceptional speed and tenacity to force errors from Krejcikova. The Czech made a late charge to 4-3, and slammed two aces at 5-3 to hold on and force Sakkari to serve for the set.

Sakkari had to steel herself in a tough game, missing chances on her first two set points. But a long Krejcikova miscue gave Sakkari a third opportunity, and that one was the charm when the Greek pulled Krejcikova into the net, then blasted a crosscourt backhand to force an errant volley.

