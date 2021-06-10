Refresh this page throughout the day for more reactions to the 2021 Roland Garros women's singles final!
Barbora Krejcikova's breakthrough victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the 2021 Roland Garros singles title received plaudits from the tennis community in the media.
Social media swelled with congratulations for the 25-year-old after she won her first Grand Slam singles title. Naturally, Krejcikova's fellow Czechs led the charge:
Gratulace Barbora! What a tournament 🇨🇿🇨🇿👏👏@rolandgarros 🏆— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 12, 2021
WHAT A HERO!! / Největší hrdinka! ❤️🇨🇿@BKrejcikova pic.twitter.com/ELuyOMpscG— Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) June 12, 2021
Huge congratulations to @BKrejcikova #champion #RG21— Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) June 12, 2021
Other Grand Slam singles champions added their applause, including last year's Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, who will oppose Krejcikova in Sunday's intriguing doubles final:
Congrats @BKrejcikova!!! The run that you have during this tournament and over last few weeks is pretty awesome. See you on court tomorrow! 😉— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 12, 2021
Congrats @BKrejcikova on making history! Enjoy every second of this special moment 🎉 @rolandgarros— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 12, 2021
Congratulations to Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) the @rolandgarros women’s singles champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 12, 2021
This is her first major singles title in just her fifth major appearance, the third-fewest by a woman in the Open Era.#RolandGarros https://t.co/dwEdlN4CY7
Congratulations to @BKrejcikova— victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 12, 2021
What a journey! 👏🏻 Really great
Congratulations @BKrejcikova! So happy for you to win your first grand slam singles title at @rolandgarros. What an incredible moment for you! 👏🏻 🏆— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) June 12, 2021
Félicitations, Barbora ! Quel moment incroyable pour toi. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rKjQJevrBY
Congrats @BKrejcikova on your 1st Major title in singles!!🏆Always had the talent, something clicked, now the belief! 🙌Touching to hear her talk about her mentor, the late Jana Novotna, a big part of her success.😢 @rolandgarros— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) June 12, 2021
Congrats @BKrejcikova 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/gUppyGti2y— Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) June 12, 2021
Players overall were inspired by the final.
@BKrejcikova INCREDIBLE! Congratulations! So inspiring. #FrenchOpen— Mónica Puig (@MonicaAce93) June 12, 2021
Insane Warriors @NastiaPav @BKrejcikova made me proud,smile and cry!— Aleksandra Krunic (@KrunicAlex) June 12, 2021
Women's tennis - You ROCK!
The press also broke down the clash between the two first-time Grand Slam singles finalists.
David Kane at TENNIS proclaimed that former WTA Doubles World No.1 Krejcikova was "officially a double threat."
Tumaini Carayol at The Guardian said that Krejcikova "stands as a reminder of all of the talent that exists outside the top, televised singles tournaments, so much of which simply needs the right time and circumstances to thrive."
Jonathan Jurejko at BBC wrote that the Czech has "sealed her rapid rise in the singles game."
More to come!