Barbora Krejcikova's breakthrough victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the 2021 Roland Garros singles title received plaudits from the tennis community in the media. 

Social media swelled with congratulations for the 25-year-old after she won her first Grand Slam singles title. Naturally, Krejcikova's fellow Czechs led the charge:

Other Grand Slam singles champions added their applause, including last year's Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, who will oppose Krejcikova in Sunday's intriguing doubles final:

Players overall were inspired by the final.

The press also broke down the clash between the two first-time Grand Slam singles finalists.

David Kane at TENNIS proclaimed that former WTA Doubles World No.1 Krejcikova was "officially a double threat."

Tumaini Carayol at The Guardian said that Krejcikova "stands as a reminder of all of the talent that exists outside the top, televised singles tournaments, so much of which simply needs the right time and circumstances to thrive."

Jonathan Jurejko at BBC wrote that the Czech has "sealed her rapid rise in the singles game."

More to come!