Congratulations were showered on 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova after she triumphed in Saturday's final.

Refresh this page throughout the day for more reactions to the 2021 Roland Garros women's singles final!

Barbora Krejcikova's breakthrough victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the 2021 Roland Garros singles title received plaudits from the tennis community in the media.

Social media swelled with congratulations for the 25-year-old after she won her first Grand Slam singles title. Naturally, Krejcikova's fellow Czechs led the charge:

Gratulace Barbora! What a tournament 🇨🇿🇨🇿👏👏@rolandgarros 🏆 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 12, 2021

Other Grand Slam singles champions added their applause, including last year's Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, who will oppose Krejcikova in Sunday's intriguing doubles final:

Congrats @BKrejcikova!!! The run that you have during this tournament and over last few weeks is pretty awesome. See you on court tomorrow! 😉 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 12, 2021

Congrats @BKrejcikova on making history! Enjoy every second of this special moment 🎉 @rolandgarros — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 12, 2021

Congratulations to Barbora Krejcikova (⁦@BKrejcikova⁩) the ⁦@rolandgarros⁩ women’s singles champion!



This is her first major singles title in just her fifth major appearance, the third-fewest by a woman in the Open Era.#RolandGarros https://t.co/dwEdlN4CY7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 12, 2021

Congratulations to @BKrejcikova

What a journey! 👏🏻 Really great — victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 12, 2021

Congratulations @BKrejcikova! So happy for you to win your first grand slam singles title at @rolandgarros. What an incredible moment for you! 👏🏻 🏆



Félicitations, Barbora ! Quel moment incroyable pour toi. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rKjQJevrBY — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) June 12, 2021

Congrats @BKrejcikova on your 1st Major title in singles!!🏆Always had the talent, something clicked, now the belief! 🙌Touching to hear her talk about her mentor, the late Jana Novotna, a big part of her success.😢 @rolandgarros — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) June 12, 2021

Players overall were inspired by the final.

Insane Warriors @NastiaPav @BKrejcikova made me proud,smile and cry!

Women's tennis - You ROCK! — Aleksandra Krunic (@KrunicAlex) June 12, 2021

The press also broke down the clash between the two first-time Grand Slam singles finalists.

David Kane at TENNIS proclaimed that former WTA Doubles World No.1 Krejcikova was "officially a double threat."

Tumaini Carayol at The Guardian said that Krejcikova "stands as a reminder of all of the talent that exists outside the top, televised singles tournaments, so much of which simply needs the right time and circumstances to thrive."

Jonathan Jurejko at BBC wrote that the Czech has "sealed her rapid rise in the singles game."

More to come!